WOLFS Final Trailer Ensures George Clooney & Brad Pitt Leave No Loose Ends

WOLFS Final Trailer Ensures George Clooney & Brad Pitt Leave No Loose Ends

Ahead of this Friday's streaming launch, Apple TV+ has released the final trailer for Jon Watts' upcoming action comedy Wolfs, which stars global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the lead roles!

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 25, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

Ahead of the film's streaming debut this Friday, Apple TV+ has released the final trailer for Wolfs, their upcoming action comedy from Spider-Man: No Way Home directory Jon Watts, which stars Academy Award-winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the lead roles as a pair of fixers that are forced to work together on a mundane evening that somehow turns into the wildest night of their careers. 

As per the synopsis, "Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier this month and received a limited theatrical release last weekend. It's currently boasting a 73% approval rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes and a 63% on the Popcornmeter.

In addition to Clooney (Ocean's Eleven; Up in the Air) and Pitt (Fight Club; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the supporting cast consists of Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone; The Office), Austin Abrams (Euphoria; Paper Towns), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever; The Night Of), Richard Kind (A Serious Man; Inside Out), Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness; Pusher), and Academy Award-winner Frances McDormand (Fargo; Nomadland).

Watts wrote and directed the feature, and is already in talks to make a sequel with both of his stars returning. He recently said, "Apple's been talking to me about a sequel since I turned in my cut in December [2023]. That's always been an ongoing discussion. I absolutely did not write the movie with a sequel in mind. But it was very fun to make, so I don't know, I think you let the audience decide if they want to see more."

Wolfs debuts, exclusively on Apple TV+, on September 27!

Watch the final trailer below:

Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy “Wolfs.” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

“Wolfs” is an Apple Original Film, produced in partnership with George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. The film is written, directed and produced by Jon Watts (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), alongside producers Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Grant Heslov, George Clooney and Dianne McGunigle.

HOUNDS OF WAR Interview: Rhona Mitra On Her New Action Role, RED SONJA, and SUPERGIRL (Exclusive)
Related:

HOUNDS OF WAR Interview: Rhona Mitra On Her New Action Role, RED SONJA, and SUPERGIRL (Exclusive)
DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Gerard Butler & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Plan A Diamond Heist In New Trailer
Recommended For You:

DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Gerard Butler & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Plan A Diamond Heist In New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 10:41 PM
That looks like it could be fun so I’ll give it a shot!!.

Clooney & Pitt have had great chemistry in the past and this looks like it’ll be no different…

Also nice to see Watts working out of the franchise sandbox again not only due to his MCU work but his involvement in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew aswell.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder