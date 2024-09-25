WOLFS Final Trailer Ensures George Clooney & Brad Pitt Leave No Loose Ends

Ahead of the film's streaming debut this Friday, Apple TV+ has released the final trailer for Wolfs, their upcoming action comedy from Spider-Man: No Way Home directory Jon Watts, which stars Academy Award-winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the lead roles as a pair of fixers that are forced to work together on a mundane evening that somehow turns into the wildest night of their careers.

As per the synopsis, "Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier this month and received a limited theatrical release last weekend. It's currently boasting a 73% approval rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes and a 63% on the Popcornmeter.

In addition to Clooney (Ocean's Eleven; Up in the Air) and Pitt (Fight Club; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the supporting cast consists of Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone; The Office), Austin Abrams (Euphoria; Paper Towns), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever; The Night Of), Richard Kind (A Serious Man; Inside Out), Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness; Pusher), and Academy Award-winner Frances McDormand (Fargo; Nomadland).

Watts wrote and directed the feature, and is already in talks to make a sequel with both of his stars returning. He recently said, "Apple's been talking to me about a sequel since I turned in my cut in December [2023]. That's always been an ongoing discussion. I absolutely did not write the movie with a sequel in mind. But it was very fun to make, so I don't know, I think you let the audience decide if they want to see more."

Wolfs debuts, exclusively on Apple TV+, on September 27!

Watch the final trailer below: