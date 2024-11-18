HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Trailer For Upcoming Live-Action Remake LEAKS Online

Some screenshots from the first How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer found their way online last week and over a minute of footage has now followed, showcasing Toothless in all his live-action glory.

By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 07:11 PM EST
The first teaser trailer for the live-action version of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon is currently playing in select theaters. While an online release is likely imminent, over a minute of footage has just leaked online.

It will likely be pulled down quickly but features the fateful first meeting between Hiccup and Toothless and a first look at Gerard Butler reprising his role from the animated movie as Stoick.

It doesn't appear as if the movie will veer too far away from what we saw in 2010; for some, that will come as good news and, for others, this will be 2019's The Lion King all over again.

Overall, though, the visuals look impressive and Toothless is essentially a slightly more refined version of his cartoon counterpart (in terms of the design, there don't appear to be any noteable differences).

Butler recently spoke to Collider about working on the long-awaited How to Train Your Dragon remake:

"Yes, it was very cold and kind of miserable because we went at the worst time. It was December, or really starting in January. I had a hotel room that had glass right down by my bath, and for some reason, I had decided I was going to take ice baths every morning . So, at five in the morning, my [physical therapist] — because I'm like, 'I'm not going to put the ice in the bath,' — would come in and fill my bath with ice, and I would get in this ice bath, but outside it would be dark with wind blowing, soaking wet. You know how freezing it was. At least if you're doing an ice bath, and you're in LA it's a blue sky. This was like, 'I am going out into that.'"

"But I had seven layers, thick layers, and a thick beard, and then I had a kind of bearskin or wolfskin over it . It was heavy as sh-t. When I had my sword and my shield and the helmet, which was heavy, and all those layers with the clasps that went around, it was 90 pounds, my costume. I was, in the middle of the coldest day, soaking wet from sweat inside because it was like a furnace in there. So, I guess I had the benefit of... I was rarely cold while everybody else was like this. I was like, 'Yeah, my beard's coming off because of the sweat.' You gotta stick it back down. My eyebrows were coming off. I had to stick it down because I was sweating so much."

You can watch the leaked How to Train Your Dragon trailer below. 

Universal Pictures has assembled an impressive cast for How to Train Your Dragon that includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Ruth Codd.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed Lilo & Stitch and the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy alongside Chris Sanders helms this remake, possibly explaining reports that it's been described as a Lion King-style shot-for-shot adaptation following test screenings.

In the animated How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup, a young Viking who dreams of being a brave dragon killer, strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of the flying beasts after wounding it in battle. Together, Hiccup and his new friend - whom he dubs Toothless - must unite their cultures in a fight against a giant evil dragon known as the Red Death. 

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/18/2024, 7:43 PM
Toothless looks identical to the animation. Sonic the Hedgehog was a wake up call to the industry.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 7:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - Kinda...i still prefer the Rule 34 of the original weird lip sonic
bcom
bcom - 11/18/2024, 8:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - Honestly, I think his look is so iconic to that franchise that they couldn't mess with him too much. Basically take the same design but put it in a real word setting.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/18/2024, 9:07 PM
@bcom - thank you for being honest about his look being so iconic to that franchise that they couldn't mess with him too much.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 7:43 PM
Man....AI is wild nowadays
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/18/2024, 7:47 PM
Wow, it actually looks like it may be solid. Worth keeping an eye on

OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/18/2024, 7:54 PM
Jesus, I go up north for a week and come back to this? What the [frick]?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 11/18/2024, 8:00 PM
Dreamworks showing Disney how to adapt animation to live-action.

Personally I have no issues with these live-action remakes, it's fun seeing these stories told in a different visual medium, they've been duds more often than not but Dreamworks really looks like they're going to pull something off with this one.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/18/2024, 8:03 PM
@TrentCrimm - I feel like Lilo & Stitch is going to be a home run for Disney. It visually looks good.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 11/18/2024, 8:06 PM
Holy shit now Dreamworks is getting in on the live action remake train?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 8:06 PM
It’s a brief look but it does seem very similar to the original animated movie which makes me feel that this is pointless then…

However , Dean DeBlois being back in the director’s chair for this live action take also makes me think there will be more to this aswell then a “shot for shot” adaptation which hopefully is the case (the tone does feel somewhat more gritty & serious).

Mason Thames seems to be doing well as Hiccup though.
cubrn
cubrn - 11/18/2024, 8:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Dean is a good friend of mine and from what he’s teased to me, there’s going to be more that what was in the original movie
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/18/2024, 8:06 PM
Wtf is going on....not a single article about Dune Prophecy. Personally I enjoyed it and can't wait to see where it goes but I guess others are complaining? I don't understand why but i also never read any of thr books. For now.. I'd say HBO/Max did it again with another fantastic show
mountainman
mountainman - 11/18/2024, 8:22 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Haven’t seen it yet but I heard it was a lot of set up and exposition that folks didn’t like about the first episode. Your endorsement gives me hope!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/18/2024, 8:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - is it out???
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/18/2024, 8:50 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - what this site decides to post about is absolute bs. I similarly complained earlier about the lack of arcane on here which is weird because it has a former mcu actress voicing a character yet they we got at least our second article on frank gorilo's werewolf movie...
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/18/2024, 8:58 PM
The only live action remake I understand less than this one is the upcoming Moana remake.

Unless they are going to beef up the ever-living crap out of the story, then what's the point?
dracula
dracula - 11/18/2024, 9:04 PM
Surprised they didnt try to make the dragon look more “serious”

Was expecting a more typical dragon design

Wonder if the other dragons will remain as faithful
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/18/2024, 9:04 PM
Devoid of color

