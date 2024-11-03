WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT Director Says Jessica Rabbit Is The Main Reason We Still Haven't Seen A Sequel

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit for decades, but director Robert Zemeckis is under the impression that Jessica Rabbit is the main reason a second movie never materialized.

By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2024
Jessica Rabbit is not bad - she's just drawn that way - but Who Framed Roger Rabbit director Robert Zemeckis believes the 'Toon femme fatale's curves might be a little too dangerous for Disney.

If you've never seen 1988's classic live-action/animation hybrid, you might be surprised (or even shocked) by how much risqué content was allowed to be featured in a PG-rated movie. There's kidnapping, voyeurism, drug use, a truly terrifying villain (Christopher Lloyd's Judge Doom), and the rather horrific murder of a cute cartoon shoe that traumatized an entire generation of kids.

Even so, Zemeckis feels that Roger's notoriously seductive wife, Jessica Rabbit (voiced by Kathleen Turner), is the main reason we still haven't seen a sequel.

While being interviewed for the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the filmmaker was asked about a potential Who Framed Roger Rabbit follow-up.

"There's a good script [for a sequel] at Disney, but here's the thing: The current Disney would never make Roger Rabbit today. They can't make a movie with Jessica in it."

Zemeckis added that the script in question, which was penned by original Roger Rabbit writers Peter S. Seamen and Jeffrey Price, simply "isn't ever going see the light of day, as good as it is. I mean, look what they did to Jessica at the theme park. They trussed her up in a trench coat, you know."

Zemeckis went on to explain how he was able to get the first movie greenlit in the first place.

"We were able to make it right at the time when Disney was ready to rebuild itself," he said. "We were there when that new regime came in, and they were full of energy, and they wanted to do it. I kept saying, and I sincerely say this, I do believe this, 'I'm making Roger Rabbit the way I believe Walt Disney would have made it.' The reason I say that is because Walt Disney never made any of his movies for children. He always made them for adults. And that's what I decided to do with Roger Rabbit."

What do you make of Zemeckis' comments? Do you think a sequel has really been held up by the Mouse House's aversion to Jessica Rabbit? Be sure to share your thoughts in the usual place.

"Down-on-his-luck private eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) gets hired by cartoon producer R.K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) to investigate an adultery scandal involving Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner), the sultry wife of Maroon's biggest star, Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer). But when Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye), Jessica's alleged paramour and the owner of Toontown, is found murdered, the villainous Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) vows to catch and destroy Roger."

tmeadows34
tmeadows34 - 11/3/2024, 8:15 AM
Actually, movie came out in 1988
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/3/2024, 8:21 AM
@tmeadows34 - Actually it was 1988.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/3/2024, 8:15 AM
The 80s were wild my dude with PG movies.
tmeadows34
tmeadows34 - 11/3/2024, 8:19 AM
@Arthorious - and for a good while pg-13 didn't exist till late 80s
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2024, 8:45 AM
@Arthorious - some of the greatest films with that PG rating come out during that decade. Heck, Ghostbusters was originally rated PG. There's tons of stuff in that film that would make this era's rating a HARD PG_13.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/3/2024, 8:20 AM
We're so sex negative these days. So a woman is sexually attractive and a femme fatale, sfw?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/3/2024, 8:57 AM
@ObserverIO - sex is bad unless its same sex
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/3/2024, 8:20 AM
Is that the WWII prequel script or something else? I need to seek it out for a read.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 11/3/2024, 8:21 AM
Funny how we go from modest to carefree and back again.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/3/2024, 8:25 AM
He's not wrong.

Not just Disney, either... all of them.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/3/2024, 8:29 AM
This movie was never meant for kids.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 11/3/2024, 8:30 AM
So why cant they just make the movie and put her in a different outfit?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/3/2024, 8:33 AM
The sequel should reveal that Jessica was a drag queen. That should work today and make a billion.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2024, 8:47 AM
Awesome film with characters coming from different companies together. More than anything, I think this film should just be left alone. A sequel is not needed.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/3/2024, 9:06 AM
Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is the closest thing to a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit will ever get and even that still doesn't use Jessica Rabbit, just a name drop. I can think of many annoying examples of modern media, especially revivals to popular shows refusing to use sexy cartoon characters such as The Powerpuff Girls 2016 (Miss Bellum) and Animaniacs 2020 (Hello Nurse and Minerva Mink).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

