MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE ORIGIN Manga Deluxe Edition Arriving This Fall

Riding the excitement of this week's premiere of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime series, Kodansha has announced plans to release a deluxe edition of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, the best-selling manga series based on 1979 anime classic.

Arriving this Fall, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe Edition will feature a faux leather debossed cover with larger 7.5"x10" trim size that highlights the artistry of the original manga. The publisher also promises "quality printing of the interior color and black and white pages that fans have come to know and love from Kodansha's Deluxe editions."

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is a retelling of the 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam anime story by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate. The manga was written and illustrated by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, the original character designer for the anime series. Kodansha describes the story:

In the world of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE ORIGIN: It is the year Universal Century 0079, in a space colony the Earth Federation is storing and testing a new piloted robot for use in the battle against the Principality of Zeon. The experimental RX-78 Gundam mobile suit is scheduled to be transported to Federation command in Jaburo, deep within the Brazilian jungles. Unfortunately, before the transporter would arrive, the Federation would come under attack from Zeon. With few resources available against the Zeon’s most mobile mechs, Federation forces strike back using their new weapon, the mobile suit Gundam. Caught in the crossfire is a young teen named Amuro Ray. Not willing to see innocent people die like this, Amuro crawls into the cockpit of the closest machine around him. Whether it be a tank, jeep or jet, he was going to use it to help stop this slaughter. And what he happened to slide into was another Gundam. Having never operated a machine like this, what are the chances he can do anything to repel an experienced squad of mech-piloting invaders?

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe Edition will hit store shelves this Fall 2025. The full chapter 1 preview can be found on the Kodansha website.

Check out Mobile Suit Gundam: THE ORIGIN—the stunning manga by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, adapting the 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam anime story by Yoshiyuki Tomino & Hajime Yatate—with preview pages from first chapter below or read the full ch. 1 free here:https://t.co/ke4L1AJCKp pic.twitter.com/gfWKRHOFEk — Kodansha (@KodanshaManga) April 8, 2025

The announcement of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe Edition comes as fans prepare for the debut of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, a new anime series jointly produced by Sunrise and Studio Khara. The series is set in an alternate timeline from the original Mobile Suit Gundam series, with a synopsis that teases:

Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.' Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX premiers on Tuesday, April 8th. It will stream on Prime Video with English subbed and dubbed versions available.