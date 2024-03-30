New Subtitled KONOSUBA Season 3 Trailer Teases More Hilarity From Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, And Darkness

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World is back for a third hilarious season of isekai antics with Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness!



The third season will be produced by Studio Drive instead of Studio Deen, who animated the first two.



Kurone Mishima provided the artwork for the original light novel series, which was written by Natsume Akatsuki. October 1, 2013 marked the start of the light novel, which concluded in 17 volumes on May 1, 2020.



The first four volumes of the light novel have been covered by KonoSuba's two anime seasons, which total 20 episodes.

An ongoing manga adaptation of the light novel series is serialized in the Fujimi Shobo's Monthly Dragon Age manga magazine. Eighteen volumes have been released to date. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has released 16 volumes so far. The seventeenth is scheduled for release on July 23, 2024.

Takaomi Kanasaki, who directed the first two seasons takes on the role of chief director for the third, while Yujiro Abe assumes the traditional director role.

Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta return as series composer and character designer, respectively.

For the OP, Machico performs theme song Growing Up, while voice actors Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano provide the ED, Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the series as it airs in Japan.

Advance blu-ray pre-orders for the new season in Japan have revealed that the third season will consist of 11 episodes.

