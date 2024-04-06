ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Says He Has No Idea When He'll Make MCU Return As Scott Lang
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 6/4/2024, 12:03 PM
Oh no, a terrible blow for the M-She-U.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/4/2024, 12:04 PM
Wasp could have been a major player several years back but the MCU never knew what to do with her. She could just be written off quite easily with no major impacts to the universe.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/4/2024, 12:11 PM
@mountainman - agreed. You could way the same about a lot of the characters. I think the mcu has done a job no other studio has done before. But even then it's not perfect. It's a lot of characters to juggle. I wanted more for Wasp.

The title of wasp has passed on to others so perhaps this isn't the end for the superheroine yet
mountainman
mountainman - 6/4/2024, 12:18 PM
@Vigor - It’s a bummer we never got to see Hank and Janet in their heyday, and maybe we could get a flashback project to that. I’ve never been a major Wasp fan, but Janet’s the only version I’ve ever cared about.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/4/2024, 12:23 PM
@mountainman - I agree but in addition recasting is always an option anyway if they have a strong narrative reason to use the character again even if in some cases they have chosen not to use the recast option.

BIG reason why I lost interest in the Antman franchise is how badly they handled the supporting cast in the second and then third film. First was fun but forgettable however in many ways Wasp was a stronger character than Scott was the way they set everything up but not only doubled down on the gooft and heist aspects of Lang they wasted the rest of the family big time.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/4/2024, 12:28 PM
@mountainman - Would STILL love an animated origin of Hank and Janet, takes us back to when they were working alongside Howard Stark, show what happened to the MCU Reed etc if they don't exist in the here and now on prime Earth, do more with the Howling commandos and suit up Falsworth as Union Jack etc...

...animated as cuts costs and can use the existing cast to voice where they can etc without expensive deaging and the like.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/4/2024, 12:40 PM
@mountainman - One of the problems with the Wasp, cool character.

However Ant-Man became inferior to the Wasp.

The Ant-Man trilogy became the Wasp trilogy.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/4/2024, 12:43 PM
@marvel72 - That’s the downside to skipping Hank and Janet. All of the other OG Avengers got to start off with the legacy heroes except them.
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 12:06 PM
God forbid, they might actually have to...recast!

I'd find it hilarious if they reveal wasp died off screen in antman 4 then it's revealed she had a daughter raised in new york also named hope.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 12:18 PM
@Origame - an antman 4?
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 12:22 PM
@harryba11zack - yes, I wet myself just writing that 🤣
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/4/2024, 12:11 PM
This is the type of thing celebrities do, they talk about a bucket list and then suddenly die the next day. That video was kinda weird. Is she trying to tell us something subliminal…
LSHF
LSHF - 6/4/2024, 12:11 PM
Best wishes for her and her family.
hue66
hue66 - 6/4/2024, 12:12 PM
Recast during multiverse
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/4/2024, 12:14 PM
' Evangeline Lilly Confirms She's Stepping Away From Acting - What Does This Mean For The Wasp?'

I guess The Wasp has just decided to....BUZZ-OFF!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 12:15 PM
they already set up her and antman's replacement with that "don't be a d1ck" kid from antman 3.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/4/2024, 12:17 PM
Here is the solution:

?si=eoinNbXy7nujkul3
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/4/2024, 12:21 PM
Good, now properly recast
NGFB
NGFB - 6/4/2024, 12:22 PM
Oh no. Do we like this or hate it? Waiting to see what the cool kids say before I jump on any bandwagon.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/4/2024, 12:29 PM
@NGFB - I loved her in Lost, but haven't liked her in literally anything else. In retrospect, it might have been all the sweaty tank-top fits she was rocking in Lost that sold me on her performance.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/4/2024, 12:32 PM
@clintthahamster - Now that is the kind of perspective I'm looking for!
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/4/2024, 12:23 PM
Not surprising. Even when she was on Lost, she talked about not really being comfortable with acting. If she hadn't got in the MCU, she probably would have stepped away years ago. I mean has she really done any other acting jobs since Ant Man 1?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 12:29 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - she’s done some indie features and voiceover work

https://m.imdb.com/name/nm1431940/

She has another indie movie coming up too
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/4/2024, 12:30 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - a few small projects. So basically no. Marvel money is good lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 12:27 PM
I mean , there’s always been something a bit odd about her but that statement feels kinda cult-y…

However , she just might be spiritual so if it’s nothing moreso then her just stepping away to spend time with her family and focus on other things she wants to do in life then I wish her well!!.

In regards to Hope , I think the character’s been alright but i would like her to come back for the Avengers films atleast (unless they just recast) since it would be odd to have her missing if Scott’s gonna be strongly involved…

They could say she’s off somewhere else with her family or a different part of the mission but that excuse only works so much but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/4/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - She's an antivaxx goofball. She's probably [frick]ing off to a commune somewhere where she can get polio like a real free thinker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 12:32 PM
@clintthahamster - well , that’s unfortunate
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 12:33 PM
@Apophis71 - I could see that definitely

Maybe have her do some ADR and such
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/4/2024, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Ultimately could still use Wasp without her in Secret War if they just have her as a background hero suited up the whole time then recast for the next saga. The number of characters that will likely appear in Secret Wars not all will get dialogue so as much as I'd like to see them do something good with Hope that wouldn't be the place they would have much time to do so beyond her in action scenes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 12:36 PM
@Apophis71 - I could see that

Might even have her or a sound alike do ADR
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/4/2024, 12:29 PM
Was a big Lost nerd back when it was on (still am), so I'd pretty regularly check out interviews and stuff from the cast then.

Can vaguely remember her saying she wanted to take a step back from acting when Lost finished, so I was kind of surprised when she ended up in the Hobbit trilogy, and eventually the MCU.

So, I'm not surprised she's saying this now.

All the power to her though.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/4/2024, 12:30 PM
They weren’t making another Ant-Man film anyway
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/4/2024, 12:33 PM
please come out and say your doing onlyfans
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/4/2024, 12:42 PM
Has she done anything apart from Marvel movies.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/4/2024, 12:43 PM
Evangelina Jolie is retiring from acting, It's not going to be the same without her, specially the MCU
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/4/2024, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/4/2024, 12:47 PM
Seems like a nice gal. Can't blame her for getting burned out by degenerate (((hollyweird))), probably a lot of awful stuff behind the scenes that clashes with her small-town upbringing.

