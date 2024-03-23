ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Says He Has "No Idea" When He'll Make MCU Return As Scott Lang

After Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania proved to be a critical and commercial disappointment at the start of last year, Paul Rudd has weighed in on what he knows about his MCU future as Scott Lang...

By JoshWilding - Mar 23, 2024 05:03 AM EST
Since his introduction in 2015's Ant-Man, Scott Lang has become a major part of the MCU. He joined "Team Cap" in Captain America: Civil War and, trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, the former criminal proved himself a hero by helping save the universe in Avengers: Endgame.

It's a shame then that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania let down him and Paul Rudd last year. The movie, shot primarily on The Volume, was a disappointment and the poor critical and commercial response likely means Ant-Man will never again headline his own blockbuster. 

Still, seeing as the threequel ended with Scott convinced he'd doomed the Multiverse by defeating Kang the Conqueror, he's bound to be a pivotal part of the next Avengers movies. 

For what it's worth, though, Rudd - doing the rounds to promote Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - claims to be in the dark about his MCU future. 

"I have no idea. None whatsoever," he says in the video below. "You know, that's always in their camp. We'll see. If they have ideas and if that were to come about, then I guess we'll find out...I don't really know."

Rudd has almost heard the chatter about Disney CEO Bob Iger pulling the plug on sequels to unsuccessful MCU movies and we'd bet that he'll likely bid farewell to Ant-Man in those next Avengers movies. 

Talking to us last year about whether any different Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania endings were considered, writer Jeff Loveness - who has reportedly been fired as Avengers 5's sole scribe - shared the following about Scott's hero journey in the threequel:

"Yeah, we certainly, pitched out and we gamed out how many versions of how to do the ending and we certainly went through our paces with that. I think, ultimately, I see the thoughts on the internet about stranding people and killing people, but, at the end of the day, it would have just been the same ending of Ant Man 2. It's like, ‘Oh, Scott is trapped in the Quantum Realm again,’ and then, it would have been the same exit point as Endgame where, ‘Oh, he's in the Quantum Realm, and now he's out of the Quantum Realm.'"

"Hey, comic book fans are like sports fans, it's gonna get messy, and there's going to be opinions, but I loved where we landed because it's a real Hero's Journey of the guy who was carefree and thought his hero days were done, having to really bite the bullet, be willing to sacrifice himself and then get saved by his family and then, saved by his daughter, realizing that he's not as alone as he thought he was, you don't have to throw yourself on the grenade if you've got help."

"The guy who starts out so carefree is now burdened with this dread at the end, and now he's going to be almost the Paul Revere of the multiverse, I think. He's the only one who knows about Kang, and he's not quite sure what's going to happen and I think going forward, we'll see, but I think it's very interesting with this ending that we went with. The guy who saved the universe in Endgame may potentially be the guy who [frick]s the universe now, multiverse actually. I'm sure there are YouTube reaction videos that I should pay close attention to, but I think I'm gonna be happy with where our stories go."

What are you hopes for Ant-Man moving forward?

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/23/2024, 5:57 AM
In Avengers 4 to die
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/23/2024, 5:58 AM
Ant-Man got a trilogy before every DC character not named Batman or Superman. That’s actually crazy when you really deep it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/23/2024, 6:00 AM
Everybody else has a clue. Avengers. Duh.

View Recorder