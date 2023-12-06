AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM International Trailer Features [SPOILER]'s Death, Karshon, And Dr. Shin's Return

A new Chinese trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been released which is packed full of new footage from the DCEU's final movie, including a heart-wrenching death and some big returns and debuts!

By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2023 12:12 PM EST

With just over two weeks left before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters, Warner Bros. China has released a new trailer for the long-awaited DCEU sequel. In 2018, Aquaman made close to $300 million in the Middle Kingdom, a feat this follow-up is unlikely to repeat. 

For whatever reason, Chinese moviegoers seem largely indifferent to Hollywood fare these days, and the days of that country being as important as the U.S. in terms of box office now seem like a distant memory.

Back to this sneak peek, though, and we kick things off with Randall Park's Dr. Shin making a horrifying discovery deep beneath the Earth's surface. Later, Aquaman can be seen battling Karshon, a King Shark lookalike, while we also catch sight of Black Manta delivering a killing blow to Arthur's father, Tom Curry, in what promises to be a heart-wrenching moment. 

Beyond that, there are tonnes of colourful action sequences and a deeper dive into Aquaman's dynamic with his brother Orm/Ocean Master. However, Amber Heard's Mera is once again conspicuous by her absence. 

Check out this new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the player below.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.

bobevanz - 12/6/2023, 12:26 PM
Somebody needs to teach you spoiler etiquette, one way or another 👊
WhatIfRickJames - 12/6/2023, 12:30 PM
@bobevanz - it’s an epidemic now
AmySabadini - 12/6/2023, 1:05 PM
@bobevanz - Spoiler etiquette means nothing to an unconscionable asshole.
worcestershire - 12/6/2023, 1:17 PM
@bobevanz - maybe he wants this to make less money than The Marvels so he’s trying to spoil it for people. Maybe WB didn’t give him free tickets and goodies so he’s rooting for Disney to “win” haha.

I, like most people, will be there opening night. This is gonna be a fun time. $200m here he go!
AmazingFILMporg - 12/6/2023, 12:26 PM
The fact that Hollywood is relying on this film to save the boxoffice this Christmas season just shows how bad COVID [frick]ed up Hollywood😂
FireandBlood - 12/6/2023, 12:28 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Theatres might as well shut up shop for the next month, because there’s no money to be made from these turkeys
AmazingFILMporg - 12/6/2023, 12:40 PM
@FireandBlood -


Remember when people said avatar 2 was in trouble because they have similar premises and we're gonna release same day😂?


🤡
Origame - 12/6/2023, 12:58 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - shows how bad Hollywood f$#@ed Hollywood.
FireandBlood - 12/6/2023, 12:27 PM
Should’ve been Amber- I mean, Mera
lolal - 12/6/2023, 12:29 PM
This looks great and I can't wait to see it. It's good despite Momoa's casting.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/6/2023, 12:31 PM
You kill my daddy, I’m gonna kill your daddy.

TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2023, 12:49 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - it is actually accurate to the NEW 52 comics.



https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-8698913744322477fd69799bd5cc6ba1-lq
MotherGooseUPus - 12/6/2023, 12:35 PM
Honestly, that trailer makes this seem ALOT better than any of the US trailers. The CGI looks pretty bad but overall this looks better than i thought it would be. i might... might just check it out in theaters.

Will it even come close to the first one or turning a profit:
GhostDog - 12/6/2023, 12:40 PM
ModHaterSLADE - 12/6/2023, 12:43 PM
Black Manta looks like he'll be even more badass in this. Looking forward to it.
AmySabadini - 12/6/2023, 12:44 PM
Looking forward to the epilogue of the DCEU. Looks awesome.
Spawnnn - 12/6/2023, 12:51 PM
Still lovely how comic accurate and bad ass Black Manta looks.
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2023, 12:58 PM
Idk , this looks enjoyable to me and better then the first one which I didn’t care much for…



Still don’t know if I’ll be able to check it out in theaters but I’ll definitely give it a watch eventually.
GhostDog - 12/6/2023, 1:02 PM
This actually looks fun
marvel72 - 12/6/2023, 1:27 PM
This looks alright to me.
harryba11zack - 12/6/2023, 1:34 PM
liked the first one, this one looks good to. shame they cut batman.
Notgodgrodd - 12/6/2023, 1:37 PM
Looks like a good Thor movie - I’m in
Oberlin4Prez - 12/6/2023, 1:41 PM
Nicole Kidman looks tired.

View Recorder