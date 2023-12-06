AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM International Trailer Features [SPOILER]'s Death, Karshon, And Dr. Shin's Return

With just over two weeks left before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters, Warner Bros. China has released a new trailer for the long-awaited DCEU sequel. In 2018, Aquaman made close to $300 million in the Middle Kingdom, a feat this follow-up is unlikely to repeat.

For whatever reason, Chinese moviegoers seem largely indifferent to Hollywood fare these days, and the days of that country being as important as the U.S. in terms of box office now seem like a distant memory.

Back to this sneak peek, though, and we kick things off with Randall Park's Dr. Shin making a horrifying discovery deep beneath the Earth's surface. Later, Aquaman can be seen battling Karshon, a King Shark lookalike, while we also catch sight of Black Manta delivering a killing blow to Arthur's father, Tom Curry, in what promises to be a heart-wrenching moment.

Beyond that, there are tonnes of colourful action sequences and a deeper dive into Aquaman's dynamic with his brother Orm/Ocean Master. However, Amber Heard's Mera is once again conspicuous by her absence.

Check out this new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the player below.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.