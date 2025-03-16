ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Responds To Reports He'll Return As Scott Lang In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended with the defeat of Kang the Conqueror and Scott Lang coming to the realisation that he might have made a mistake by not heeding the villain's warning.

Original plans called for Kang to escape the Quantum Realm and leave Scott and Hope Van Dyne stranded; either way, it's clear the former was going to be a huge part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, especially if his actions really did doom - no pun intended - the Multiverse.

Plans for the character have almost certainly changed now the Russo Brothers have taken charge of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Paul Rudd didn't give too much away during an interview with Collider.

"As far as the Russos, they have my number," the actor said of his MCU status. "They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

When it was put to him that Avengers: Doomsday begins shooting in London a few weeks from now (and that he could be among those making the journey to the United Kingdom), Rudd responded, "Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Ant-Man factoring into these movies is a given, even if his role in the story has greatly changed. If nothing else, we'd hope that Marvel Studios intends to use the hero as a means of explaining Kang's disappearance, giving the villain some closure in the process.

In the same interview, Rudd was asked about the upcoming Anaconda reboot he'll lead alongside Jack Black. The movie is being directed by Tom Gormican and has so far generated a lot of excitement among fans of the 1997 cult classic.

"It's the same director [as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent], and the tone of that movie, which was kind of a meta-comedy, it's like that," he explained. "It’s about a bunch of people who are certainly inspired by and loved the movie Anaconda from the ‘90s, but it's not a remake. It's a totally unique thing, and it is funny. As far as the rating, I don't know. But we've got about a week left, and it's been a blast."

Back to Ant-Man, Rudd has been playing the pint-sized superhero since 2015. It's highly unlikely we'll get a fourth solo movie after Quantumania underperformed, meaning there's every chance he's among the characters we'll say farewell to at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

In the comics, Scott dies when the Scarlet Witch - manipulated by Doom - loses control of her Chaos Magic and attacks Avengers Mansion. He's eventually resurrected through time travel courtesy of Cassie Lang and the Young Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.