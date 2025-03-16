ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Responds To Reports He'll Return As Scott Lang In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set the stage for Scott Lang to play a key role in the next Avengers movies, but will that be the case with the Russos in charge? Here's what Paul Rudd had to say...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Collider

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended with the defeat of Kang the Conqueror and Scott Lang coming to the realisation that he might have made a mistake by not heeding the villain's warning. 

Original plans called for Kang to escape the Quantum Realm and leave Scott and Hope Van Dyne stranded; either way, it's clear the former was going to be a huge part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, especially if his actions really did doom - no pun intended - the Multiverse. 

Plans for the character have almost certainly changed now the Russo Brothers have taken charge of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Paul Rudd didn't give too much away during an interview with Collider

"As far as the Russos, they have my number," the actor said of his MCU status. "They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

When it was put to him that Avengers: Doomsday begins shooting in London a few weeks from now (and that he could be among those making the journey to the United Kingdom), Rudd responded, "Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Ant-Man factoring into these movies is a given, even if his role in the story has greatly changed. If nothing else, we'd hope that Marvel Studios intends to use the hero as a means of explaining Kang's disappearance, giving the villain some closure in the process.

In the same interview, Rudd was asked about the upcoming Anaconda reboot he'll lead alongside Jack Black. The movie is being directed by Tom Gormican and has so far generated a lot of excitement among fans of the 1997 cult classic. 

"It's the same director [as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent], and the tone of that movie, which was kind of a meta-comedy, it's like that," he explained. "It’s about a bunch of people who are certainly inspired by and loved the movie Anaconda from the ‘90s, but it's not a remake. It's a totally unique thing, and it is funny. As far as the rating, I don't know. But we've got about a week left, and it's been a blast."

Back to Ant-Man, Rudd has been playing the pint-sized superhero since 2015. It's highly unlikely we'll get a fourth solo movie after Quantumania underperformed, meaning there's every chance he's among the characters we'll say farewell to at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

In the comics, Scott dies when the Scarlet Witch - manipulated by Doom - loses control of her Chaos Magic and attacks Avengers Mansion. He's eventually resurrected through time travel courtesy of Cassie Lang and the Young Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Related:

THE ELECTRIC STATE Includes A Scarlet Witch Easter Egg Seemingly Teasing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/16/2025, 6:38 AM
I like Rudd’s Scott and hope he does show in the Avengers films (likely will).

However I personally wish they would allow him to utilize his smarts more like in the first film…

?si=TW9BElRF4Ax8VmkL

Just because he isn’t a physicist like Hank , it doesn’t mean that he can’t contribute more then he does nowadays.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/16/2025, 6:49 AM
Perfect opportunity to give us a more orthodox Hank Pym/Ant-Man & Janet Van Dyne/Wasp
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/16/2025, 6:56 AM
Of course he should be there. Everyone should be there.

I just hope (no pun intended) that Hank and Jan are our main Ant Man/Giant Man and Wasp in the reboot and not Scott and Hope.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/16/2025, 7:15 AM
Just imagine for a second how good it would have been if we have an accurate hank pym...and him creating ultron
Naturally everything has to revolve around tony stark and we have to have jokey version of ant man
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/16/2025, 7:29 AM
OT: just watched these and im geeking out so im encouraging other geeks to seek it out

Im so all in for a Ne Zha cinematic universe.

?si=Bio6KLoU3q39EXN0

?si=Elnfm5AvTMAVyE6r

?si=URTeAsrRhSZcJbvZ

