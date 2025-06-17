AVENGERS: DOOMDAY Set Photos Finally Reveal First Look At Mysterious 1960s-Era House - SPOILERS

Much has been said about the 1960s-era house that's being built in Windsor Great Park for Avengers: Doomsday. We know from leaked plans that a ship lands there, with multiple scoopers suggesting it belongs to Captain Marvel.

Various codenames have been used for the house, referencing characters like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and seemingly even The Void. Now, we have a first look at the set, and confirmation that it's meant to be located in Chicago. What relevance does that city have in the MCU?

The upcoming Ironheart TV series is based there, while we know from Loki that Kang Variant Victor Timely grew up in the city. Beyond that, there's not much to talk about, though a few episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were set in the Windy City.

Fan theories so far range from this being where Monica Rambea now lives after being stranded in the X-Men Universe to it potentially being the home of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the timeline where they got a happy ending. Chances are, none of those theories are correct.

It seems we'll have to wait and see, and only time will tell whether we also get photos of that mysterious ship and the actors on set. We wouldn't bank on the latter, as Windsor Great Park is a no-fly zone for drones and security is expected to be tight.

Earlier this year, it was put to the Russo Brothers that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans. Joe replied, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

See if you can find any Avengers: Doomsday clues in the X post below.

New look at the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ in Windsor Great Park.



There was a windmill with “Chicago” written on it.



(via https://t.co/D1Q4ZOB3wT) https://t.co/wv7pw7Pum1 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 17, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.