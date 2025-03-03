AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Suggests We're Going To Visit A Bizarre Corner Of Battleworld - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Suggests We're Going To Visit A Bizarre Corner Of Battleworld - SPOILERS

The recent Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars concept art has seemingly confirmed that the movies will explore a corner of Battleworld known to comic book fans as "Greenland." Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 03, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Over the weekend, a first look at Avengers: Doomsday (perhaps even Avengers: Secret Wars) leaked online thanks to some extremely revealing concept art. However, a closer look at a piece featuring The Hulk and She-Hulk may confirm that we're heading to Greenland (at first glance, it was mistaken for a corner of Latveria).

For those of you who haven't read Secret Wars' endless tie-in issues, Greenland was the largest domain of Battleworld and ruled over by a Red Hulk Variant dubbed the Red King. 

It had been a peaceful place until A.I.M. rained down Gamma Bombs on the kingdom, creating a wasteland of gamma-irradiated creatures and Hulks. The Red King had a contentious relationship with God Emperor Doom and Maestro, a character rumoured to make his MCU debut soon, is among the many Variants who inhabit this land. 

Based on what we've seen from that Avengers: Doomsday concept art, Greenland will be a relatively peaceful place and boast the same Medieval aesthetic as Doctor Doom's Throneroom in Latveria. That's probably a strong indication of what Battleworld will look like.

The Hulk and She-Hulk appear to be investigating Greenland alongside a Hulk who may or may not be an older Skaar (if so, the character's design has improved considerably since we last saw him). Look closely and you'll spot a young girl, mid-transformation, as she has a tantrum. Being a Hulk is likely the norm here.

If Earth-616's heroes are scattered across Battleworld, it means we'll get to explore some vastly different realities - without having to traverse the Multiverse - and encounter some familiar faces along the way. As for the Red King, that's a perfect opportunity to bring Harrison Ford back as the former U.S. President. 

Anthony Russo was recently asked about concluding the Multiverse Saga and said, "Look, what you’re describing is like one of the most valuable aspects of the experience for us as fans and as storytellers. So, we lean into that in a strong way and we really feel like [the connective throughline is] one of the most unique things the MCU can do that other forms of cinematic storytelling can’t do."

"Part of the reason why we became reactivated - like Joe was describing in terms of like falling in love with a story that we felt was powerful and needed to be told—is exactly what you’re describing is that there is a narrative through everything." 

As for what he and Joe hope to achieve with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the filmmaker teased, "Even that portion of the narrative that has been unfolding since the end of 'Endgame.' We’re hopeful that we can pick up the story in a way that kind of honors what’s happened between now and then, but also moves it forward."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Take a closer look at what appears to be the MCU's take on Greenland in the X post below along with a map of Greenland. 

Greenland-Battleworld-s-Map-from-Planet-Hulk-Vol-1-1
Who Is AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's God Emperor Doom? What The Concept Art Tells Us About Doctor Doom's Ultimate Form
Related:

Who Is AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's God Emperor Doom? What The Concept Art Tells Us About Doctor Doom's Ultimate Form
Russo Brothers Talk MCU Return And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS' Place In The Multiverse Saga
Recommended For You:

Russo Brothers Talk MCU Return And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS' Place In The Multiverse Saga

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/3/2025, 10:22 AM
This is what...8 articles about this now?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/3/2025, 10:22 AM
I was wrong.. he can squeeze more articles out of the concept art
PC04
PC04 - 3/3/2025, 10:23 AM
...................................................................oh
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Surprise no news what was it last night golden globes or something some award show
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Wait... Didn't the other article just say this WASN'T from Doomsday?

Josh gonna Josh I guess.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/3/2025, 10:31 AM
This is right up Allisgood's alley. Why no comment?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 11:09 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - he's still really hurt by Brave New World.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/3/2025, 10:35 AM
User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/3/2025, 11:00 AM
When Battleworld happens. Please make the names of places better.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 11:08 AM
Hulk land and stuff like this is what makes the multiverse storytelling in Secret Wars just feel like a video game. I get people enjoy it but for me it just feels like anything can happen and nothing really matters.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder