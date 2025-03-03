AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Suggests We're Going To Visit A Bizarre Corner Of Battleworld - SPOILERS

Over the weekend, a first look at Avengers: Doomsday (perhaps even Avengers: Secret Wars) leaked online thanks to some extremely revealing concept art. However, a closer look at a piece featuring The Hulk and She-Hulk may confirm that we're heading to Greenland (at first glance, it was mistaken for a corner of Latveria).

For those of you who haven't read Secret Wars' endless tie-in issues, Greenland was the largest domain of Battleworld and ruled over by a Red Hulk Variant dubbed the Red King.

It had been a peaceful place until A.I.M. rained down Gamma Bombs on the kingdom, creating a wasteland of gamma-irradiated creatures and Hulks. The Red King had a contentious relationship with God Emperor Doom and Maestro, a character rumoured to make his MCU debut soon, is among the many Variants who inhabit this land.

Based on what we've seen from that Avengers: Doomsday concept art, Greenland will be a relatively peaceful place and boast the same Medieval aesthetic as Doctor Doom's Throneroom in Latveria. That's probably a strong indication of what Battleworld will look like.

The Hulk and She-Hulk appear to be investigating Greenland alongside a Hulk who may or may not be an older Skaar (if so, the character's design has improved considerably since we last saw him). Look closely and you'll spot a young girl, mid-transformation, as she has a tantrum. Being a Hulk is likely the norm here.

If Earth-616's heroes are scattered across Battleworld, it means we'll get to explore some vastly different realities - without having to traverse the Multiverse - and encounter some familiar faces along the way. As for the Red King, that's a perfect opportunity to bring Harrison Ford back as the former U.S. President.

Anthony Russo was recently asked about concluding the Multiverse Saga and said, "Look, what you’re describing is like one of the most valuable aspects of the experience for us as fans and as storytellers. So, we lean into that in a strong way and we really feel like [the connective throughline is] one of the most unique things the MCU can do that other forms of cinematic storytelling can’t do."

"Part of the reason why we became reactivated - like Joe was describing in terms of like falling in love with a story that we felt was powerful and needed to be told—is exactly what you’re describing is that there is a narrative through everything."

As for what he and Joe hope to achieve with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the filmmaker teased, "Even that portion of the narrative that has been unfolding since the end of 'Endgame.' We’re hopeful that we can pick up the story in a way that kind of honors what’s happened between now and then, but also moves it forward."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Take a closer look at what appears to be the MCU's take on Greenland in the X post below along with a map of Greenland.