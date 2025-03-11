AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors On Rumors That Certain Disney+ Characters Will Feature - Possible SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have weighed-in on the rumors that the likes of Moon Knight, Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan will appear in the upcoming movies...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 11, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Though specific plot details are still under wraps, we do have some idea of what to expect from Marvel Studios' next Avengers movies, and the recent concept art that was mistakenly shared online appeared to confirm reports that several characters from the TV side of the MCU will be making the jump to the big screen.

While speaking to Tech Radar about their plans for Doomsday and Secret Wars, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about a number of heroes such as Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Billy Maximoff and Moon Knight potentially showing up in the movies.

While Anthony wasn't about to confirm anything outright, he did indicate - in a roundabout way - that we will indeed be seeing a few familiar faces from the Disney+ shows.

"In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU. So, without getting into anything more specific than that, this is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

Right now, the only actor that has been officially announced as being a part of the cast is Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), but the trades have reported that Chris Evans will also be back, and rumors persist that they will be joined by the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth as an "evil" group of OG Earth's Mightiest Heroes variants.

In a separate interview with the site. Joe Russo revealed that the duo will "draw inspiration" from both the first Jim Shooter-written Secret Wars that was published in 1984, and the Jonathan Hickman-penned version that was released in 2015.

"Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he added. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Based on what we've seen from the recent concept art, certain elements of Hickman's run will inform Avengers: Secret Wars, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if Doomsday introduced the likes of the Beyonder and Battleword, which were staples of Shooter's original tale.

The '80s run also saw the debut of Spider-Man's black suit, which ultimately led to the introduction of Venom. With Spider-Man 4 set to release between Doomsday and Secret Wars, we might just see Tom Holland's webhead finally don that symbiote costume.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/11/2025, 6:16 PM
Every character is on the table. Even if it's for brief sequences like Werewolf by Night fighting Doombots in a forest. Just to show there was a resistance.
rychlec
rychlec - 3/11/2025, 6:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - On board for that.
rychlec
rychlec - 3/11/2025, 6:19 PM
Would love to see Man-Thing, curating his Nexus of All Realities, as a deep-cut (that pre-exists). Adam Warlock and Namor should also be given upgrades.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/11/2025, 6:21 PM
The fact that it's been three years since we've last seen Moon Knight (arguably one of the best of their Disney Plus offerings) is an absolute travesty.

I love that the MCU expanded in such a way that we actually got to see heroes like Moon Knight, or Shang Chi but the crux of that is that we then have to wait 4-6 years to see them again due to the sheer number of characters they're now playing with

Oh well, absence makes the heart grow fonder
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/11/2025, 6:54 PM
@HagridsHole1 - I try to look at the good side, as in I'd rather wait 5yrs for a second story worth telling than rush out of second within a year or two that is far weaker than the first season/film.

A lot of the characters we have had these last two phases, plus some like GotG during the last saga, I never thought we would ever have in live action and happy enough they tried (even if some consider some of them fails) than only stick to A listers all the time heavily reliant on just a few IP's like DC has tended to do a LOT (and I love DC too but till Arrowverse it was always almost all Batman related with Superman sprinkled in here and there, not much else).

The mistake was less length between solo's however, it was the daft decision to not do enough in the way of crossovers. Not doing an Avengers type film (even if NOT Avengers) at the end of phase four, same with a Defenders like series on D+ was ill thought out. Six year gap between Dr Strange's solo films wasn't a prob as he turned up in four other films inbetween.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/11/2025, 6:55 PM
@HagridsHole1 - One of the best musical scores and soundtracks in the MCU, hands down.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/11/2025, 6:29 PM
They better give us more Moon Knight
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/11/2025, 6:34 PM
I bet they won't even acknowledge half of the d+ shows. Because of course characters should work in the story not the other way around.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/11/2025, 6:53 PM
@Gabimaru - Respectfully disagree. I think they will acknowledge literally everything, but sadly the degree of involvement for each different character or corner of the MCU will be so different that it might feel like a tonal whiplash.
Repian
Repian - 3/11/2025, 6:40 PM
"Erik the White" played by Ian Mckellen...xD
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 6:42 PM
So basically atleast some (if not) all of those characters will be in these films to which I say…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I do think The Russo’s take on Moon Knight could be really fun!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 6:47 PM
Off topic:

Netflix’s Devil May Cry trailer.

?si=ZlF_vC8qsGN-rAUv
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/11/2025, 7:05 PM
The Evil Avengers. Can't wait. Just kidding. Ugh.

User Comment Image

