AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature A "Small Role" For [SPOILER]

By all accounts, Avengers: Secret Wars is shaping up to be a massively ambitious event that will include characters from all corners of the Multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday has been described as being slightly smaller in scale, but it sounds like the first part of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga finale is still going to be a jam-packed affair in its own right.

In addition to the "well-known Marvel Comics character" we've been hearing about (who might end up being played by Ana de Armas), a certain street-level vigilante may also feature.

Possible spoilers follow.

We have previously heard that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil will appear in Secret Wars, but according to scooper Daniel Richtman, the Man Without Fear will also have a "small role" in Doomsday.

This could suggest that Daredevil will only show up towards the end of the movie to set up a more significant part in Secret Wars, or perhaps we'll only see Murdock drop by for a Spider-Man: No Way Home-style cameo. At any rate, we should have a better idea of what to expect following the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

Speaking of the upcoming Disney+ series, Richtman has also heard that the talk of a third season already being in the early stages of development is premature. While a second season is planned, nothing is going to be green-lit until the viewership numbers for the first batch of episodes come in.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.