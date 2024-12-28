AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature A "Small Role" For [SPOILER]

We're hearing that a certain character could have a small role in Avengers: Doomsday. This probably wouldn't be considered a major reveal, but here's your spoiler warning just in case...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 28, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

By all accounts, Avengers: Secret Wars is shaping up to be a massively ambitious event that will include characters from all corners of the Multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday has been described as being slightly smaller in scale, but it sounds like the first part of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga finale is still going to be a jam-packed affair in its own right.

In addition to the "well-known Marvel Comics character" we've been hearing about (who might end up being played by Ana de Armas), a certain street-level vigilante may also feature.

Possible spoilers follow.

We have previously heard that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil will appear in Secret Wars, but according to scooper Daniel Richtman, the Man Without Fear will also have a "small role" in Doomsday.

This could suggest that Daredevil will only show up towards the end of the movie to set up a more significant part in Secret Wars, or perhaps we'll only see Murdock drop by for a Spider-Man: No Way Home-style cameo. At any rate, we should have a better idea of what to expect following the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

Speaking of the upcoming Disney+ series, Richtman has also heard that the talk of a third season already being in the early stages of development is premature. While a second season is planned, nothing is going to be green-lit until the viewership numbers for the first batch of episodes come in.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 11:20 AM
give him the double D
campblood
campblood - 12/28/2024, 11:21 AM
@harryba11zack - that’s what she said
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/28/2024, 11:36 AM
@harryba11zack - may look weird vision and Loki costume never comic accurate yellow trunks in movies they should make it small not big noticeable gambit costume comic accurate but look very cartoony and made channium look fat
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 11:43 AM
@dragon316 - It's 2 letters mate, they did it back in 2003, nothing weird about it.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/28/2024, 11:33 AM
The Defenders and some of the OG X-Men show up to help the Avengers in their time of need. Throw in some Ghostrider(Nic Cage), some Blade(Wesley Snipes), Gambit(Channing Tatum) and a dying Deadpool in the arms of Thor and you pretty much have Secret Wars.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/28/2024, 11:37 AM
What he gonna do?

Waste of screen time
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/28/2024, 11:43 AM
Street-level vigilante ... bring Luke Cage Power Man to the big screen. That would get audiences cheering from their seats.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/28/2024, 11:48 AM
So instead of giving him a big part in
Spider-Man 4
since daredevil is a movie star level character

You gonna put him in Doomsday as a gimmick

