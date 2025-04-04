AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos Reveal Plenty Of Epic Destruction - Has An Incursion Started?

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos Reveal Plenty Of Epic Destruction - Has An Incursion Started?

We have some new photos from the Avengers: Doomsday set today, and with several craters spotted, could we be witnessing the aftermath of an averted Incursion? You can take a closer look right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Sets are currently being constructed for Avengers: Doomsday in the UK. While it's likely that we'll return to a familiar location from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a first look at a brand new set has now been revealed. 

As you can see in the video below, several meteor craters have been dug out. Could it be that an Incursion has begun or been averted, and this is a result of the pieces of another world crashing down to Earth? That's one of many compelling possibilities. 

However, we highly doubt these have been built for a few wide shots, and whatever has happened, expect to see various superheroes gathering to fight...well, Doctor Doom and his Doombots, perhaps!

Security is bound to be tightened once the cast begins arriving on set, but wouldn't it be something to see the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all doing battle here? Alas, we may have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters before getting to enjoy that particular sight. 

You can take a closer look at these new Avengers: Doomsday set photos below. 

The Russo Brothers were recently asked if they still use the "baseball card" technique they first utilised while working on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (to help figure out which actors and characters they can use). 

"Now they have magnets on them so we can put 'em on a board and look at 'em," Joe confirmed. "It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with."

Anthony added, "And as far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?"

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Channing Tatum Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role; Indicates That He May Not Be Playing Gambit!
Related:

Channing Tatum Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role; Indicates That He May Not Be Playing Gambit!
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting In A Couple Of Days But Two THUNDERBOLTS* Stars Haven't Read A Script Yet
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting In A Couple Of Days But Two THUNDERBOLTS* Stars Haven't Read A Script Yet

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
6of13
6of13 - 4/4/2025, 1:39 PM
Interesting.

Perhaps Doom invades the FoX-Men universe first. The X-Men make their last stand against him but lose, but not before Professor X sends some X-Men to warn other universes that Doom is coming.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/4/2025, 1:43 PM
@6of13 - I think that's how it will start too.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/4/2025, 1:48 PM
@6of13 - not the worst idea. It worked in Infinity War.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 1:54 PM
@6of13 - that could make sense…

Would explain why some like Jean & Storm are missing aswell.
Repian
Repian - 4/4/2025, 1:56 PM
@6of13 - I can even imagine Nightcrawler taking a leap of faith during the raid, saving some X-Men, and showing up on Earth-616. Mystique and Gambit could die.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/4/2025, 1:56 PM
@6of13 - I thought they’d show the Fox universe dying in D&W, but it happening here would make sense too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/4/2025, 1:41 PM
It was Feige momma watching Snow White box office... She went BLAST OOOOOOFFFF
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/4/2025, 1:43 PM
I feel like this movie is going to start with the Fox-Men


Kind of how the Infinity War started with Thor and Hulk
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/4/2025, 1:50 PM
Ok? I can't make out shite other than it's an impact crater.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/4/2025, 2:05 PM
@JacobsLadder -
Doom has infected Earth 616 with Planetary Acne. It's an exploded terrestrial zit.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 1:57 PM
Well at least we know it'll have craters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 2:02 PM
I like the idea of Doombots arriving on there to attack but what if it’s Black Swan & such?.

User Comment Image

Remember the rumor we had about Ana De Armas in talks to join the MCU…

I could see her taking on that role.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/4/2025, 2:08 PM
HOLY [frick]ING SHIT!!!!!!!!
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/4/2025, 2:10 PM
well set photos will slowly ruin any surprises and eventually the whole movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder