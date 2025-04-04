AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos Reveal Plenty Of Epic Destruction - Has An Incursion Started?

Sets are currently being constructed for Avengers: Doomsday in the UK. While it's likely that we'll return to a familiar location from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a first look at a brand new set has now been revealed.

As you can see in the video below, several meteor craters have been dug out. Could it be that an Incursion has begun or been averted, and this is a result of the pieces of another world crashing down to Earth? That's one of many compelling possibilities.

However, we highly doubt these have been built for a few wide shots, and whatever has happened, expect to see various superheroes gathering to fight...well, Doctor Doom and his Doombots, perhaps!

Security is bound to be tightened once the cast begins arriving on set, but wouldn't it be something to see the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all doing battle here? Alas, we may have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters before getting to enjoy that particular sight.

You can take a closer look at these new Avengers: Doomsday set photos below.

The Russo Brothers were recently asked if they still use the "baseball card" technique they first utilised while working on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (to help figure out which actors and characters they can use).

"Now they have magnets on them so we can put 'em on a board and look at 'em," Joe confirmed. "It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with."

Anthony added, "And as far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?"

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.