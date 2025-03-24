Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She Will NOT Return As Scarlet Witch In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS

Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She Will NOT Return As Scarlet Witch In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS

Despite previously dropping hints about her imminent return as Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen now says that she will not reprise her role for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 24, 2025 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, Elizabeth Olsen is now claiming that she will not return as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, for Marvel Studios' next Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to shoot back-to-back (with a short break in-between) in the U.K. next month, but Olsen revealed that she will be back home in the U.S. filming a new project when cameras start rolling while speaking to THR about her new movie, The Assessment.

"I didn’t realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste," Olsen told the site. "Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn’t something I was thinking about when I first started working. I was just grateful to be a working actor. I wanted to stretch myself into different roles, and I wasn’t really thinking about my taste. So the opportunity to return to films like this is a reflection of the people I want to work with and my own personal taste in ways, even if I’m not the filmmaker."

"No," she responded when asked if she'd be staying on in London to film the upcoming MCU event films. "I’m back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters]."

Olsen has dropped numerous hints that she will reprise her role as Wanda at some point, however.

"It’s really unusual," said the WandaVision star when asked how it feels to play a character for so long in live-action and animation. "It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn. I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

It's fair to say that not too many people believe that Olsen won't show up in at least one of these movies, but for the time being, all we can do is take her at her word.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

ANT-MAN's Paul Rudd Reflects On Thanus Theory; Will Poulter Ponders Adam Warlock Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

ANT-MAN's Paul Rudd Reflects On Thanus Theory; Will Poulter Ponders Adam Warlock Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
RUMOR: Kevin Feige Will Be More Hands On Than Ever With AVENGERS Movies Due To Russo Brothers Concerns
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Kevin Feige Will Be "More Hands On Than Ever" With AVENGERS Movies Due To Russo Brothers Concerns

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 3/24/2025, 8:29 PM
Recast, use the multiverse opportunity. She’s clearly above the character 🙄
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/24/2025, 8:31 PM
@CaptainMexico - she's above the piss poor writing. She's smart to not allow them to continue to botch her characterization. Wandavision gave us a perfect arc only to retcon and repeat it in MoM.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/24/2025, 8:31 PM
Andrew Garfield would be proud.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/24/2025, 8:33 PM
She’ll be back. Some how some way.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/24/2025, 8:33 PM
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/24/2025, 8:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg - wow. thank you for your contributions to society

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 8:37 PM
i tink she read the script....... now I have two big reasons not to watch this
User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 3/24/2025, 8:40 PM
Because she has been totally played out and all used up. The MCU should never have used her so much and instead develop a 2nd tier or tertiary villain that can then become the big bad...but they missed the boat. I never liked out, bad acting and her powers were overplayed, bullet to the head and she is done. Wanda was always unstable in the comics and not deliberate. Madness tanked cause of her, please move on and keep her away. Now if they will bring back Steve Rodgers as cap, an you imagine Sam in charge of avengers in doomsday abd secret wars. Doom will eat him alive.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/24/2025, 8:40 PM
Good for her. Make your final appearance in the mediocre ‘Multiverse Of Madness’.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/24/2025, 8:43 PM
I do not believe her lol.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 3/24/2025, 8:45 PM
Who give a fuc). No magneto. And she boring.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/24/2025, 8:59 PM
Doubtful. If she's not in Doomsday, she's definitely in Secret Wars. Although after they completely heel turned on her character from WandaVision to MoM, it would be my preference that she didn't come back. Besides she's had 6-7 appearances now. Moon Knight & Shang Chi have had 1 💔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 9:06 PM
Ehhh , I don’t really buy when actors say this so for now we’ll see about her being in Doomsday & Secret Wars or not…

However it would be crazy if she’s not in it since so many rumors have her playing a significant role so if that’s not the case then that means those rumors are real BS or they have outdated information.

Anyway , I do like her comments about wanting her tastes to reflect the artist she wants to be and she certainly seems to be backing that up with an intriguing mix of projects so hope it works out for her though I also would like to see Wanda sooner then later aswell!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 9:15 PM

She is lying. She will be there.

.....Unless they multiverse variant nonsense another actress to take over her role.

Which would suck.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/24/2025, 9:20 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 3/24/2025, 9:28 PM
@SuperCat - Keep up the great work.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/24/2025, 9:32 PM
@LukeCage2155 - User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 3/24/2025, 9:25 PM
Seems like she’s just saying she won’t hang out in London to film. Doesn’t mean she won’t be in either/both films. They film pieces of these all over the world, on different sound stages in Atlanta/LA, etc. She just might not be a central focus of the film and/or most of her scenes are with cgi backdrops.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/24/2025, 9:37 PM
User Comment Image

But that title to the article..

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/24/2025, 9:49 PM
Whatever the Vision Quest project ends up being, that's where she'll appear then. Unless she decides staunchly to step away down the line (like Evangeline Lilly stepping away from acting, for example, I don't strictly expect her to appear either; not that there's as much clamor over whether she'll return after Quantumania either way).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder