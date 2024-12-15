KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Strongly Hints At MCU Return As Quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made his MCU debut as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's stinger before taking centre stage in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Unfortunately, Joss Whedon's habit of shocking fans by killing off lead characters (R.I.P. Agent Coulson) meant the speedster didn't make it to the end credits.

Looking back at the movies that followed, it's hard not to wonder how different the MCU might have been had Quicksilver been part of it. Could he have helped turn the tide against Thanos? And which other movies or TV shows might we have seen him in?

We'll never know, but in a new interview with Josh Horowitz, the Kraven the Hunter star was asked outright whether there's ever been any talks with Marvel Studios about a possible return as Pietro.

After taking a suspiciously-timed drink, he replied, "Well, maybe not everything's out there."

It's possible the Kick-Ass actor is just having fun here but this does seem to suggest there have been discussions about bringing Quicksilver back from the dead (something the Multiverse makes incredibly easy). In WandaVision, X-Men franchise star Evan Peters was used as a stand-in, only for us to learn he was a Westview resident being controlled by Agatha Harkness rather than a Multiversal Variant.

Recently, Taylor-Johnson called Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen a "phenomenal actor, absolute star, and wonderful person, wonderful human being" and briefly acknowledged the fact Peters showed up as a new version of Quicksilver in WandaVision when he joked, "I don't know why she didn't resurrect me, though."

There are no hard feelings, though, as Taylor-Johnson added, "To be honest, [I have] a huge admiration for what he was able to do with his character, with some things that [he thinks] were fantastic and worked really well."

He later pointed out that Peters' Quicksilver has "different connections" to the source material, specifically as "[a] comic book character that has the sort of attachment to Magneto and House of M."

Do you think we'll see Taylor-Johnson return as Quicksilver in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars? It certainly seems more likely now that he doesn't have a new franchise to star in after Kraven the Hunter bombed...

