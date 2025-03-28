Marvel Fans Are Convinced They've Found An AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Tease In The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal

Following the news that Avengers: Doomsday will feature several actors from the X-Men franchise, many fans are convinced they've discovered a nod to Avengers vs. X-Men in one of the reveal photos...

By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 09:03 AM EST
This week's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal confirmed that the X-Men will play a key role in the upcoming movie. We've suspected this might be the plan for a while, particularly as Kevin Feige got his start working as an associate producer on 2000's X-Men

So far, X-Men franchise stars Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast), alongside Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit), have all joined the movie, with more expected to follow. 

Rumour has it an Incursion will see Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes forced to battle the X-Men, essentially meaning we're getting an Avengers vs. X-Men movie featuring the most iconic actors to have filled those roles.

The question is, has Marvel Studios already teased the prospect of those teams doing battle next year? 

As you can see below, many fans are convinced they've spotted a shadow in a photo that followed the live stream which creates an "A" and an "X" sitting on top of each other. If it sounds like a stretch, then you may want to cast your minds back to Avengers: Endgame

Before that movie's title was revealed, the Russo Brothers shared a social media post with a behind-the-scenes image and told fans to "look hard." Eventually, people figured out that various items on set spelled out "E-N-D-G-A-M-E."

During a recent interview, Joe Russo explained what brought him and Anthony back to the MCU. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning," he revealed. "It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story."

That was quite the revelation, but it lined up with what we've heard about Avengers: Secret Wars softly rebooting the MCU and creating a new Sacred Timeline the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all call home. 

As for what their Marvel Studios future looks like beyond that, Joe said, "Who knows where we'll go from there? Maybe it will be another five years. I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next and the only thing that brought us back was the right story." Rumours persist that the Russos will direct the eventual X-Men reboot. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

I feel like a conspiracy theorist circling things in red
byu/True_Confusion_295 inmarvelstudios

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 9:22 AM
Man , it doesn’t take much to convince us Marvel fans of anything lol…

It’s likely just a shadow because that’s what happens when you shine a light on chairs shaped like that.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 9:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - if it is in fact an Avengers vs. X-Men tease, whomever thought that up is an actual lighting wizard!

Likely just a shadow though hahah
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 9:24 AM
And that confirms AvX? That's reaching. We might see the teams having a small misunderstanding, but no way we're getting an Avengers vs. X-Men adaptation.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 9:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I’m expecting it to be similar to Civil Wars smallest & shortest war in MCU history.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 9:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - agreed

Also I don’t really want to see that tbh.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/28/2025, 9:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - agreed you. it's kinda cool i guess, but no way its full-on Avengers vs Xmen. Plus the Avengers would get housed with that pathetic lineup. Anyways, im expecting them to have a small confrontation with each other before realizing that incursions are happening and Doom is either behind it all or pulling the strings behind the scenes making them want to fight each other for his benefit
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/28/2025, 9:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - The only question I have had thus far is if Tatum is reprising his role as D&W cajun or if it's that universe's version and part of that team. The D&W credits did say Gambit would return though.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 9:25 AM
I’d dismiss this as something for any other project but I also would like to believe this was an intentional subliminal message constructed by the creative marketing team at Marvel.
But most likely was just lighting the scene without thought of an X and A shadow.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/28/2025, 9:27 AM
Looks more like an hourglass honestly lol.

But honestly saying this is a "secret" is pointless. They are going to fight. It's very obvious.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/28/2025, 9:45 AM
@AnEye - I hope it isn't rushed though it potentially feels that way. It gives of BvS vibes in that regard. But the Fox class isn't getting any younger. It should be cool to see Ian flex as Magneto in the MCU proper though.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/28/2025, 9:53 AM
@TGDestroyer - I just don't see them trusting each other at first. Iron Man & Thor didn't even know each other and they went straight into fight mode.

Either way though, I think now is a good time to do a scene with Avengers fighting the X-Men. Especially if it's the Fox X-Men.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/28/2025, 9:32 AM
Monica will be the mediator
Chavez will be the messenger
Sentry will be "the problem" for both universes
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 9:35 AM
It could be Avengers vs. X-Men vs. Alien vs. Predator vs. Planet of the Apes vs. Avatar vs. Star Wars.

Disney has purposefully screwed us over so many times this should still be boycotted.
JayLemle
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 9:46 AM
milk it like it's your third nipple


User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/28/2025, 9:51 AM
There is no way any meaningful Avengers vs X-Men storyline will be in this movie. At least I sure hope not. A movie that has to introduce Doom, successfully get the multiverse saga set up to wrap up, and do AvX in one movie will fail. There is no way to pull all that off in one film.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/28/2025, 9:53 AM
Downey's wearing platform shoe's, maybe this Doom fella thing was just a red herring, could he really be playing Stilt-Man?
User Comment Image

