The 5 Most Surprising AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Announcements Today

Today, the entire cast, or what we assume is the entire cast, for Avengers: Doomsday, the first Avengers film since Endgame was finally announced. The names were announced via a very, very slow live stream that took nearly five and a half hours, but the internet has gone wild. The entire cast list is at the bottom of this page if you haven’t seen it. Out of the twenty seven names on that list, here are the five most surprising.

Namor

Namor hasn’t been seen since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The peace that was forged at the end of the movie didn’t seem to be a particularly stable or guaranteed peace. Namor begrudgingly entered a truce, but the character could very easily end up taking a villainous turn in Avengers: Doomsday. If Victor Von Doom were able to convince Namor that he would guarantee the safety of Tal’Kona, Namor may end up siding with him. Of course, this is pure speculation as there are no plot details revealed about the film other than the fact that it will obviously center around Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom.

Thor

In Infinity War, Thor is a grief stricken man seeking vengeance upon Thanos. In Avengers: Endgame, Thor was reduced to a joke in poor taste, but was given a heartwarming story about self worth. In Thor: Love and Thunder, he’s much more of a goofball similar to Thor: Ragnarok and the first half of Endgame. Exactly what kind of Thor we are going to see in Avengers: Doomsday is not yet known, but the Russos did a very good job with him in Infinity War. Thor’s inclusion is surprising because Chris Hemsworth seemed to cast some doubt on his character’s return. He did state that, if he did return, he would want Thor to be a character fans didn’t roll their eyes at.

Shang-Chi

Outside of his own movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi has been completely absent. A sequel was highly expected, but a movie with a working title was never announced for the character. Luckily, Shang-Chi is not being ignored for Avengers: Doomsday. The popularity of the character is undeniable as is the unique style he brought to the MCU. How exactly the character will be utilized is unknown, but he’s almost certainly going to face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom with the rest of the Avengers.

Gambit

Up until this point of the list, the inclusion of these characters hasn’t been too surprising. Channing Tatum as Gambit was definitely a shocker. Last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, Gambit was left in The Void to assumedly die with the other legacy Fox characters. Although, Laura made it out and that was never explained, so it is possible he survived. Clearly, Gambit has survived or is at least another multiversal variant played by Channing Tatum. While there was no official word about Gambit making a comeback, it does make sense as his character proved to be immensely popular in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Fox X-Men

Rumors have been circulating for months about the inclusion of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday and we knew at least someone from the group would be in it, but the inclusion of Beast, Professor X, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Cyclops was definitely unexpected. It will be a massive reunion of characters that haven’t been seen on screen, except for that touching credit sequence at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, for years. There were also rumors a little while back stating the next Avengers movie after Secret Wars would be an Avengers vs X-Men style movie, but it seems like we may get a mini version of that first. If they don’t fight, they’re likely to all team up against Doom.

Check out the full cast list below!

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

That is a mighty list of Avengers and one very powerful villain. Are you excited for this huge ensemble of characters? Let us know in the comments!