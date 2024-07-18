AVENGERS: SECRET WARS May Enlist A Familiar Writer Or Writers Ahead Of Possible Comic-Con Announcement

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS May Enlist A Familiar Writer Or Writers Ahead Of Possible Comic-Con Announcement

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios may be looking to reunite a familiar writer - or writers - with the Russo Brothers on the upcoming Avengers movies. You can find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Yesterday evening, the news broke that the Russo Brothers are in talks with Marvel Studios to direct Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars

Now, Jeff Sneider has shared what he's heard about the situation on The Hot Mic podcast. It sounds like Joe and Anthony approached Marvel Studios first, only to be turned down because the studio was already in talks with other filmmakers. 

We know Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was being eyed to helm Avengers 5 at one point but is thought to have passed so he can focus on other projects, including a Star Wars movie.

Believe it or not, it seems no one wanted the job of helming the next Avengers movies. Why? Well, because getting them wrong would be akin to career suicide! Marvel Studios, unable to find anyone, then returned to the Russos with an offer (it's likely an official announcement will be made at the San Diego Comic-Con next weekend). 

Sneider also reveals that the Russos' longtime collaborators, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, are expected to rewrite Michael Waldron's Avengers: Secret Wars script and potentially the untitled fifth instalment as well. 

However, it could be that only one of them takes on the job, not both!

As for the Robert Downey Jr./Doctor Doom rumour we shared a little earlier, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has hinted that, while the actor may return as a villainous Variant, it will likely be as Iron Man, not Doom (which makes far more sense).

"We’re always talking; we’d need to see what would work," Joe said of possibly reuniting with Marvel Studios in a 2022 interview. "We won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade."

What's changed? Well, the movies and TV shows they've produced at AGBO haven't exactly been a rousing success. 

As for how the Russos feel about resurrecting Tony Stark, Anthony recently said, "I don’t know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be." Joe added, "I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, has been quoted as saying, "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Stay tuned for more updates on the Avengers franchise as we have them.

Marvel Studios Officially In Talks With The Russo Brothers To Helm AVENGERS 5 & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

Marvel Studios Officially In Talks With The Russo Brothers To Helm AVENGERS 5 & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
5 Ways IRON MAN Star Robert Downey Jr. Can Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Recommended For You:

5 Ways IRON MAN Star Robert Downey Jr. Can Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AC1
AC1 - 7/18/2024, 9:26 AM
God I hope they confirm the Russo's - they've knocked it out of the park overall with all their Marvel work so far and they've made no secret about the fact Secret Wars was a dream project for them before it seemed they'd be unable to do it due to scheduling issues, so if it's possible now it's pretty much a perfect fit and I think Marvel need the next Avengers movies to be helmed by people who have a strong understanding of what made the Infinity Saga work who can then fold that in with the bits of this much more inconsistent Multiverse Saga that worked well too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 9:34 AM
@AC1 - well , it was the 80’s Secret Wars that was the dream project for them and not the Multiverse one which this seems to be more based on.

Also the MCU has been more or less always inconsistent , it just feels moreso imo due to the amount of projects we have now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 9:35 AM
I mean , it makes sense to bring Markus & McFeely back alongside The Russos given that they have pretty much become their creative collaborators even on projects outside of Marvel.

They are good so it would be nice to have them on board!!.

User Comment Image

It would have been nice to have some new blood on these Avengers films but if creatives are being skittish about coming on board due to the potential of movies like these going wrong then it’s an understandable fear…

Hopefully The Russos &Marvel can get things back on track after both not having achieved the same level of success since EG for the most part!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder