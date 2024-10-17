AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature Surprising Infinity Saga Return - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature Surprising Infinity Saga Return - Possible SPOILERS

Avengers: Secret Wars is already shaping up to be a massive event, and we might just have another major Infinity Saga character to add to the mix...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

We know that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are shaping up to me massive MCU events, and it sounds like the latter, in particular, might just turn out to be the most ambitious superhero movie of all time in terms of scale and scope.

Though no characters have been officially confirmed just yet, the movie is expected to feature a new roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes along with the surviving members of the original team - and possibly even variants of the likes of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Robert Downey Jr. will definitely be back - but as Doctor Doom (who may or may not turn out to be a Tony Stark variant).

Now, we're hearing that another major player from the Infinity Saga will also be making his long-awaited return: The Mad Titan himself, Thanos!

According to scooper MTTSH, the powerful villain will return to the MCU "sooner than you think," and we've been able to confirm that he will appear in Secret Wars

How big a part Thanos will have obviously remains to be seen, but with so many other heroes and villains fighting for screen-time, we can't imagine he will have a significant role.

Secret Wars plot details are still a mystery, but there have been plenty of rumors doing the rounds. One thing we do know for sure is that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will play a big part in the story after making his debut (unless that happens in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?) in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 4:03 PM
Hardly surprising.

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/17/2024, 4:06 PM
@DrReedRichards -

Mannnnnnnn! If we get this!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 4:10 PM
@MahN166A -

Especially after the beat-down that good ol' Purple Daddy handed to Tony on Titan back in Infinity War?

User Comment Image

Where's your bitchmitten now, scrotumchin?!
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/17/2024, 4:21 PM
@DrReedRichards -

Tony Doom: Remember, Titan?? Oh I did.
Not only did I snap clap your cheeks with your own stroke glove in the runback, I'm bringing your ass back a second time just to emphasize a point!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 4:24 PM
@MahN166A -

"...snap clap your cheeks..." 😚🤌

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/17/2024, 4:31 PM
@DrReedRichards -

Sometimes it just comes naturally....

You feel it....
You breathe it....

....sometimes it just is.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/17/2024, 4:35 PM
@DrReedRichards - You don't suppose...MTTSH saw this and then made a guess about a cameo...naaaaaah. Never.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 4:40 PM
@TheFinestSmack -

This just in: MTTSH is secretly Tekking101 with those wild guesses!

Hadn't seen anyone else be right on point as to who the fake Sun God really was.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/17/2024, 4:03 PM
MTTSH

User Comment Image
V
V - 10/17/2024, 4:06 PM
Imagine Doom has his own Avengers made up of the original avenger variants, feel like that would be better than just Downey returning. Evil Cap, Scarjo, Gamora as the mad titan, Hulk but he killed Bruce, etc. since we making up stuff thought I'd start some fan fiction.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/17/2024, 4:43 PM
@V - that's actually a beautiful way to bring purpose to the multiverse. The only problem I see- MK1 IS DOING THE SAME STORY
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/17/2024, 5:15 PM
@V - this is a great idea!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 10/17/2024, 4:06 PM
“and we've been able to confirm that he will appear in Secret Wars”

I’m sure you did Mark, I’m sure you did..
Gambito
Gambito - 10/17/2024, 4:15 PM
I read MTTS I don’t believe
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 4:42 PM
just bring in the Beyonder with that funky 80's Jheri Curl and call it a day!

If RDjr. can come back as someone else why not...

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/17/2024, 4:47 PM
@Nomis929 - same hairdo, different actor:


User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 5:00 PM
No scooper needed to know Thanos will be back, even if it's just for this moment alone: User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/17/2024, 5:14 PM
I guess it’s expected but, geez. 🙄

