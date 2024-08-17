RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Enlisted These 5 Legacy Actors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - SPOILERS

The Avengers: Secret Wars rumour mill has already started churning out some potential cameos and it's now said that these five Marvel Legacy actors have all agreed to appear in the long-awaited 2027 movie.

By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2024
Avengers: Secret Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of huge Multiversal cameos, but Marvel Studios no doubt has something even bigger planned for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It's unclear how many actors Marvel Studios will announce in advance, though we're sure plenty will be left as surprises. Now, though, at least five of those might have been revealed by so-called "scooper" @MyTimeToShineH.

They claim that Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Chris Evans (Captain America/Human Torch), Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) have all supposedly agreed to return to the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars

Over the next few years, we should likely brace ourselves for a neverending list of potential cameos to do the rounds online; some will be correct and others will simply be names thrown at the wall to see what sticks. 

However, in the months leading up to Deadpool & Wolverine's release, all of The Void's biggest cameos (and Henry Cavill's Cavillrine) were leaked in advance on social media. 

Marvel Studios has taken the next two Avengers movies in a different direction since Jonathan Majors was ousted as the MCU's Kang the Conqueror. While that villain's story could still be wrapped up somehow, Robert Downey Jr. will suit up as Doctor Doom to play the Multiverse Saga's new big bad.

Despite that major change, the plots of both movies will likely remain largely the same. Based on past rumours, an Incursion will see Earth-616 and Earth-100005 collide, with a new "Battleworld" subsequently created which is made up of the remains of those and other destroyed worlds. 

The endgame is for the MCU to be softly rebooted, with a new Sacred Timeline which recasts key roles and adds the Fantastic Four and X-Men to the fray. 

"Yeah, I'm heartbroken," Majors recently said when asked on the street about being replaced. "Of course [I'm heartbroken]. I love him, I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though."

When it was put to the Loki star that Downey was forgiven for his past run-ins with the law, he added, "I think it's fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience, curiosity and love and that [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment. And that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative on that level...I didn't really get that."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

