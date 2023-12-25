RUMOR: Potential Spoilers For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS And CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

As Christmas Day winds down, we have a couple of rumors relating to two of Marvel Studios' most highly-anticipated movies: Captain America: Brave New World, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Potential spoilers ahead.

According to scooper MTTSH, the next Captain America adventure will conclude with a one-on-one battle between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford, presumably) in the White House. It's also implied that Red Hulk's human alter-ego, President Ross, may either be killed or permanently stuck in his Hulk form by the end of the film.

As for Secret Wars, it's claimed that The Beyonder, who was previously rumored to make his presence felt in the massive MCU event movie, will be the main villain, and that this will be Marvel Studios' "excuse to recast Kang."

This would obviously suggest that the Kang character will still be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, despite actor Jonathan Majors being fired from the role after recently being found guiltily of two misdemeanour assault charges.

Though the studio will likely need to make some significant changes to Avengers 5 (The Kang Dynasty title is said to have been dropped), it's probably safe to assume that the Multiverse will factor into Secret Wars in a big way, and there's a good chance we will see the return of some familiar faces (Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., etc) along with a new line-up of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

It's also entirely possible that characters from the Fox era of Marvel movies (X-Men, Fantastic Four) will show up, along with the likes of Tobey MaGuire and Andrew Garfield's takes on Spider-Man.

Even if most of these rumors prove to be inaccurate, it's a given that the movie is going to spotlight an expansive roster of heroes, so it only makes sense that they'd be facing off against more than one villain. Doctor Doom is expected to be introduced in Fantastic Four's post-credits scene, before taking on a much bigger role in Secret Wars, and there's also been talk of The Living Tribunal showing up.

What do you make of these latest rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.