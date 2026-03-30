THE HOUSEMAID'S SECRET Sets Release Date; Will Go Head-To-Head With AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Next Year

The Housemaid's Secret Wars?

The Housemaid proved to be very popular among fans of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel, and had taken in in $125 million domestically and nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office by the end of its theatrical run.

Even so, director Paul Feig's planned sequel is really going to have its work cut out when it arrives in theatres next year.

Lionsgate has announced that The Housemaid's Secret is set for release on December 17, 2027, the same day as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars and Warner Bros.' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Millie Calloway, along with Michele Morrone as Enzo. Kirsten Dunst has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role (we assume she'll play Millie's new employer).

According to THR, the sequel "centers on Millie (Sweeney), the lead of the initial film, who agrees to keep house for a woman she is never allowed to see. Eventually, Millie discovers the truth behind the locked door that hides secrets darker than even the ones she herself keeps."

The Housemaid’s Secret is scheduled to begin production later this year. Feig is back to direct alongside screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book. Feig will also produce, along with Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, Laura Fischer of Pretty Dangerous and Sweeney through Fifty-Fifty Films.

Lionsgate is also planning to adapt the third novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, down the line.

You can check out the first promo poster for The Housemaid's Secret below. A new trailer and poster for Euphoria season 3, which stars Sweeney and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Zendaya, have also been released.

Have we finally gone too far?#Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO Max. https://t.co/nJvPNxWfim — HBO (@HBO) March 30, 2026

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.