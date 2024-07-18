Will Marvel Studios Announce AVENGERS VS. X-MEN At Next Weekend's San Diego Comic-Con?

With Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel just over a week away from taking over Hall H, a new rumour suggests Kevin Feige could announce Avengers 5 as Avengers vs. X-Men! Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

When Marvel Studios announced the next Avengers movies at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, the plan was for them to both be released in the same year, with the first instalment titled The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga's finale dubbed Secret Wars

A lot has changed since then, including a major mishandling of Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Jonathan Majors' legal issues which resulted in him being fired from the role.

As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has lost its title and original writer Jeff Loveness and, while Michael Waldron was then thought to be penning both movies, we've since learned he may no longer be involved either. 

Now, as rumours swirl about the Russo Brothers returning to Marvel Studios to helm both instalments, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has dropped some pretty strong hints on social media that Avengers vs. X-Men will be announced next Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con.

We've heard that the idea is to pivot away from Kang with Avengers 5, so why not take this opportunity to pit Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes against the Fox-verse's X-Men for a must-see battle as their worlds collide during an incursion?

The Russos are keen to adapt Secret Wars, so we'd imagine that will stay the same and likely borrow elements from both the original comic and the 2015 version. 

"You know, we haven’t had conversations with those guys about anything that they are up to because we’ve been intensely busy with our own schedule," Joe said in a 2022 interview. "We just always answer truthfully when we’re asked, 'Would you work with them?' Of course we would. We adore them."

"'What would you like to do?' Secret Wars was our favorite series growing up, you know? And then I think it always gets turned into a bigger story. But to be clear, there is no story," the filmmaker concluded.

Something has changed since then and, as we reported earlier today, Marvel Studios may have struggled to find directors willing to take on a high-pressure project like an Avengers movie given the recent struggles faced by the genre. As for the Russos, they're in desperate need of a hit after Cherry, Citadel, and The Gray Man struggled to live up to expectations. 

Are you hoping Avengers vs. X-Men is announced at the San Diego Comic-Con next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/18/2024, 2:22 PM
NO.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/18/2024, 2:23 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/18/2024, 2:26 PM
@McMurdo - LOL

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/18/2024, 2:53 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/18/2024, 3:17 PM
@Lisa89 - I used to like all the reveals and things to look forward to, now it seems derivative. Don't tell me you're planning something, stop worrying about 6 years from now. Worry about what's coming out this year and so on
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/18/2024, 2:22 PM
No
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/18/2024, 2:24 PM
I could see that being part of A5 but not the whole movie. What would make it interesting is Wolverine would potentially be trapped in 616 whilst Photon is trapped in the Foxverse so each side has like a mediator on the other. Problem is if it's an incursion then we know who's gonna win. Would the movie expect us to root against the X Men we've all grown up with? Could be a dicey situation depending on how it's handled.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/18/2024, 2:32 PM
Even if something like this happens, it will in no way represent the comic story, other than the teams fighting. Hoping they don’t use up that name on something that won’t represent the story at all.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 3:18 PM
@mountainman - The comic storyline sucked so hopefully they don’t, just like they didn’t with Age of Ultron. Not all comics are good. 😂
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/18/2024, 3:36 PM
@FireandBlood -

The first image you see below is a great Avengers Vs X-Men story.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/18/2024, 2:34 PM
I LOVED the books. That story dropped sometime between 2013-2015, right? I'd hope they stick with the actual story, but I can see lots of changes being made. Either way, count me IN.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/18/2024, 2:36 PM
Literally my last comment in the Wolverine article was to please move on from the Fox-Men. This is not the story I wanted to read guys.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2024, 2:37 PM
They will.announce Sabra : Justified Avenger on Disney Plus.
Directed by Larry David
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2024, 2:38 PM
Hell no!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/18/2024, 2:39 PM
If so, called it, lol. But NO!
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 7/18/2024, 2:41 PM
This is so weird. WB rushed the Justice League and it led to the universe getting an unceremonious reboot. Why make Avengers vs X-men without establishing the X-men first.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/18/2024, 2:43 PM
I’m down. Would much rather this than Kang Dynasty featuring the lame current MCU Avengers I don’t care about at all.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/18/2024, 3:18 PM
@Jackraow21 - yeas, but it needs long buildup, but they could announce that it is down the line and the clonflict will grow in every movie, so we could see some of the Avengers and some of the X-men im different movies.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/18/2024, 3:30 PM
@RegularPoochie - Depends on how they do it. If it’s multiversal variant X-men then it doesn’t need much buildup. And then that could lead into Secret Wars and the whole reality reset, so folks clamoring for new actors in the roles can get get their wish. Personally I like the FOX-men casting. To me that was never the problem. So seeing them get to interact with the MCU Avengers characters would be greet fun.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/18/2024, 3:35 PM
@Jackraow21 - also true, but I just would like to see a longer buildup.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/18/2024, 2:47 PM
I feel like Marvel has backed themselves into a corner worse than the Demonrats have with Biden. Idk if I’m the only one who feels this wa but I have zero interest in seeing the 616 avengers interacting with X-men from another universe.

This whole multiverse saga is creating more problems than it’s solving. Idk why marvel couldn’t just introduce the F4 and mutants after the Infinity saga. That whole 5 yea jump has been a complete waste.
Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 7/18/2024, 2:51 PM
@BruceWayng - there should be a reset after secret wars and introduce the xmen, new cap, iron man etc and move on from the multiverse bollocks
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/18/2024, 2:49 PM
I mean, after the way The Marvels ended, this was the most logical conclusion.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/18/2024, 2:49 PM
Too soon.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/18/2024, 2:49 PM
@RitoRevolto - Exactly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 2:49 PM
No please…

If you are going to do AvX , have it be with proper buildup and between the MCU version of the X-Men and Avengers rather then the Fox-verse ones.

At most , I can see them fighting over a misunderstanding if one group thinks the other is causing the incursion but eventually coming together to fight the real threat.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/18/2024, 2:52 PM
lol

Where is the set up?

This seems like Batman v Superman when they introduced Batman, Wonder Woman and Doomsday after Man of Steel

Don't do it Marvel this will be a huge disaster
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 2:58 PM
Also , I don’t understand how Kang was mishandled in Quantumania…

People keep saying he was defeated by Ants and that isn’t really true since he came back from that to beat Scott within an inch of his life and if it wasn’t for Hope coming back , he would be dead .

Plus they were super intelligent giant ants!!.

They barely beat him and plus with variants being out there , it doesn’t even necessarily have to be that Kang and couid be a more dangerous version.

Just recast and continue on with the story , it’s simple man!!.

User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/18/2024, 3:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I don’t understand how Kang was mishandled in Quantumania…

People keep saying Ants defeated him, and that isn’t true since he came back from that to beat Scott within an inch of his life, and if it weren’t for Hope coming back, he would be dead.

Plus, they were super intelligent giant ants!!.

They barely beat him, and, with variants being out there, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that Kang, but it could be a more dangerous version.

Thank you.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/18/2024, 2:58 PM
This is a logical decision honestly.

1. Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange, along with the possibility of Wanda being a mutant elsewhere.
2. Ms. Marvel being revealed to be a mutant
3. The after credits scene in The Marvels with Beast
4. Deadpool vs Wolverine

It makes a lot of sense to go in this direction. I do feel this "X-Men" is for sure the Fox-Men universe being MCU-ified for their return and Secret Wars being their final moments before the new versions appear in the MCU.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/18/2024, 3:01 PM
That’s stupid. Why would you immediately go there?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/18/2024, 3:03 PM
Avengers v X-Men should be the major buildup in the

"Mutant Saga"


Don't mess it up Feige
JonC
JonC - 7/18/2024, 3:03 PM
i always thought the Xmen vs Avengers was a bad premise to start with... kinda like Batman V Superman.
its better if they introduce these characters slowly... present some as dangers, some as having motive alterior to their own... and then realizing they are on the same side part way through so they can assist one another.
Heroes need to be heroes, quit making them villains for no reason.
Order66
Order66 - 7/18/2024, 3:09 PM
@JonC - exactly!! Nobody wants to see their favorite Avengers and favorite X-Men fight each other. Heroes are suppose to fight villains. End of story. They need to stop trying to make heroes into villains.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 3:21 PM
@Order66 - They’ve had heroes fight long heroes in 3/4 Avengers movies (five if you count Civil War). The audience loves that shit.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 3:04 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/18/2024, 3:05 PM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 7/18/2024, 3:07 PM
No

1. We already had heroes vs heroes in Civil War

2. Nobody wants to see their favorite heroes fight each other

3. You need time to build up Avengers vs X-Men

4. Rebooted X-Men should be saved for after Secret War when timelines and universes merge into definitive universe where the Avengers, FF and X-Men all exist in the 616 universe
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/18/2024, 3:07 PM
Absolutely they will do it. Whether they announce it is questionable. It is a multiverse saga and they’ve been building the X-Men up for a crossover with WandaVision, Marvels, and Deadpool and Wolverine.

I 100% guarantee that Avengers vs X-Men is a certainty.
Order66
Order66 - 7/18/2024, 3:10 PM
Idk if this is a product of new age storytelling but call me old fashioned, heroes should be fighting evil supervillains. End of story. Enough with this hero vs hero bs.
1 2

