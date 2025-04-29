X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Has Seemingly Dropped Some HUGE Spoilers For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Comic book writer Chris Claremont is a bona fide legend and, if you've ever read a truly great X-Men comic, chances are he wrote it. Claremont has consulted on various Marvel movies, but can we count Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars among them?

The writer appeared at the Huntsville Pop Culture Expo over the weekend and started talking about the latter movie. Claremont was rambling a little, but appeared to drop several big details about Secret Wars in the process.

For starters, he said Robert Downey Jr. will play multiple characters in the movie, including Iron Man. He also revealed that Chris Evans will be back as Captain America, a young Steve Rogers, and HYDRA Cap, later adding that Elizabeth Olsen will return as a "good' Scarlet Witch.

He also claimed that Psylocke is returning and suggested Wolverine will "kill somebody important."

Claremont might have gotten rumours mixed up with fact, and there's every chance he's misinformed. Alternatively, he's been given insights into what's to come in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and has shared details he didn't anticipate going any further than the room he was in.

While Olsen's return and HYDRA Cap have both been rumoured at one time or another, Downey playing more than just Doom and plans for Wolverine and Psylocke are new to us. We're not exactly shocked to learn that Downey might suit up as Iron Man again, especially with the Multiverse in the mix.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked about rumblings that the MCU will be rebooted after Secret Wars and explained, "You can't really fully reboot anything. It's a very difficult thing to do to a living, breathing fictional universe, to just start from scratch, because of all the fan investment and love for the stories that have come so far."

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can hear Claremont's comments starting from the 9:10 mark.