X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Has Seemingly Dropped Some HUGE Spoilers For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Has Seemingly Dropped Some HUGE Spoilers For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Famed X-Men writer Chris Claremont recently appeared at a comic convention and appeared to drop a series of major story spoilers for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie. Read on for further details...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Comic book writer Chris Claremont is a bona fide legend and, if you've ever read a truly great X-Men comic, chances are he wrote it. Claremont has consulted on various Marvel movies, but can we count Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars among them? 

The writer appeared at the Huntsville Pop Culture Expo over the weekend and started talking about the latter movie. Claremont was rambling a little, but appeared to drop several big details about Secret Wars in the process.

For starters, he said Robert Downey Jr. will play multiple characters in the movie, including Iron Man. He also revealed that Chris Evans will be back as Captain America, a young Steve Rogers, and HYDRA Cap, later adding that Elizabeth Olsen will return as a "good' Scarlet Witch. 

He also claimed that Psylocke is returning and suggested Wolverine will "kill somebody important." 

Claremont might have gotten rumours mixed up with fact, and there's every chance he's misinformed. Alternatively, he's been given insights into what's to come in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and has shared details he didn't anticipate going any further than the room he was in.

While Olsen's return and HYDRA Cap have both been rumoured at one time or another, Downey playing more than just Doom and plans for Wolverine and Psylocke are new to us. We're not exactly shocked to learn that Downey might suit up as Iron Man again, especially with the Multiverse in the mix.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked about rumblings that the MCU will be rebooted after Secret Wars and explained, "You can't really fully reboot anything. It's a very difficult thing to do to a living, breathing fictional universe, to just start from scratch, because of all the fan investment and love for the stories that have come so far."

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can hear Claremont's comments starting from the 9:10 mark. 

Andrew Garfield's Non-Response To A Fan About AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Left Us Convinced He's In The Movie
Related:

Andrew Garfield's Non-Response To A Fan About AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Left Us Convinced He's In The Movie
RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A Huge Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 10:22 AM
not in the title no news here
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/29/2025, 10:23 AM
This is a cluster phuck of epic proportions and i am here for it
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/29/2025, 10:24 AM
Since we are making rumors up just for the sake of an article. Here is one. "Chris Hemsworth will have Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in the movie. White Vision will lead the Young Avengers and discover that Wiccan is Wanda's son"
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/29/2025, 10:30 AM
They aren't even done writing Doomsday.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2025, 10:35 AM
'Good' Scarlet Witch is a copout.

Hydra Cap makes sense, but I was kinda hoping he might play Beyonder since The Beyonder replicated Steve Rogers for his human form. Would make more sense for this specific storyline (and they already referenced the Hydra Cap thing in Endgame).
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/29/2025, 10:35 AM
Whatever.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder