AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Rumored Plot Details May Reveal Marvel's Pre-DOOMSDAY Plans

Some rumored details for the movie that would have been Avengers: The Kang Dynasty may reveal Marvel Studios' plans prior to Jonathan Majors' firing...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2024 09:08 AM EST

Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as the villainous Doctor Doom. As we know, this next Avengers movie - previously titled "The Kang Dynasty" - was shaping up to be a very different film prior to Kang actor Jonathan Majors' firing, and we may now have a better idea of what the story would have focused on.

We've already heard that both Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine were going to play a major role, and scooper MTTSH has now shared some more details.

According to this breakdown, all three Spideys would have been revealed to be the Anchor Beings of their respective universes along with Logan and several others, including Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider. 

"In this film, the TVA began gathering Anchor Beings from across the Multiverse, believing they are the only ones powerful enough to defeat the Council of Kangs. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were the Anchors for their respective realities, while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man served as the Anchor for Earth-616. The movie was intended to be smaller in scope compared to SECRET WARS, focusing more on Holland's Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and other Anchors like Nic Cage's Ghost Rider. The plan was for all of them to ultimately fail, leading to the collapse of the Multiverse and Kang’s creation of Battleworld. This would then set the stage for SECRET WARS, where other MCU characters and additional Multiverse figures would converge on Battleworld."

Some of this does match with previous rumors, and we have heard that the current iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes weren't going to have a significant part to play until Secret Wars.

It remains to be seen how much of this story was changed after Majors' firing. There's always a chance Kang was simply switched out for Doom, and the basic premise will stay the same (Battleworld is still expected to feature, at the very least). However, with Joe and Anthony Russo boarding the project and new writers working on the script, we'd say the movie being almost completely reworked is a more likely scenario.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/4/2024, 9:34 AM
I think you can still do much of that same plot idea, just with Doom instead of Kang.

And I still think you have Doom brutally kill Kang to start the film.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/4/2024, 9:38 AM
@thewanderer - That would just be a repeat of what Thanos did to Loki only this time it would leave zero impact as the general audience don't give a sh1t about the Kang at this point the way they did with Loki.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2024, 9:39 AM
@thewanderer - the Kang to Doom pivot still bothers me but oh well , I’m gonna have to get over it

However , him killing the council is the best way because it also establishes Doom as a threat rather then just ignoring them all together
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/4/2024, 9:45 AM
@HashTagSwagg - it’s also extremely effective.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2024, 9:44 AM
Even thought MTTS has become more unreliable , I do buy this rumor atleast moreso then some others (though it’s weird to call it Avengers then but we also don’t have them in the MCU too right now).

Cage’s GR being there is interesting but makes sense , I hope we still get him in some capacity…

Have him show up with Carter Slade GR (modeled after Sam Elliot’s version) and Robbie Reyes so we can just recreate this moment with the latter’s car there too!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 8/4/2024, 9:46 AM
if true, could have been cool to see Hugh, Tobey and even Nick together

if true, wonder who else

Michael Chiklis
Ben Affleck
Edward Norton
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2024, 9:49 AM
More bullshit for the ultimate rumor grifter, why would they bring back spider bros AGAIN and why the [frick] would they pick Nic Cage.. dumbass

