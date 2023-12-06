MCU's AVENGERS Get The "Swimsuit Special" Treatment In Awesome Fan-Made Artwork

Many fans believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the decline, and while the Multiverse Saga has certainly been a tad more hit-and-miss than we'd like, the franchise isn't exactly on its last legs quite yet!

Still, if Marvel Studios wishes to shake things up, why not enlist the actors who play Earth's Mightiest Heroes for a real-life "Swimsuit Special"?

A very talented artist, Petite Madame, has shared their take on those iconic covers, this time with the MCU's lead characters. Taking centre stage are Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

These were first published last year, but they've resurfaced on social media this week and have generated quite a discussion among fans. We don't anticipate ever seeing anything like this for real, of course, but these covers at least give us an idea what such a thing would look like.

Marvel Comics' Swimsuit Specials were a series of annual publications featuring the publisher's superheroes and villains in beachwear, often set in summer-themed scenarios. The first Marvel Swimsuit Special was released in 1991 and the trend continued through to the mid-1990s.

The specials typically featured pin-up style illustrations of popular Marvel characters, showcasing artists' interpretations in a lighthearted and often humorous manner. While the primary focus was on showcasing artistic talent, the specials also included tongue-in-cheek commentary, fictional interviews, and humorous anecdotes.

We're not sure how they'd be received today, but Marvel's Swimsuit Specials were a departure from traditional superhero storytelling, offering fans a playful and visually vibrant celebration of their favourite characters in a, how shall we put this, "relaxed" and "unconventional" setting.

The MCU's heroes will next assemble in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later. Marvel Studios also appears to have vague plans for the Young Avengers, though when or where we'll see them on screen together is unclear.

Check out a few of these fan-made covers below and see the full gallery by clicking here.