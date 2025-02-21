BATMAN #1 First Look: Matt Fraction And Jorge Jiménez Usher In A New Era For The Dark Knight

BATMAN #1 First Look: Matt Fraction And Jorge Jiménez Usher In A New Era For The Dark Knight

DC Comics has announced a brand-new era for the Dark Knight, which will introduce a new Batmobile, a fresh Gotham City aesthetic, and the return of Batman’s classic blue and gray costume...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

DC Comics has announced a new ongoing Batman series, and the creative team is sure to generate a lot of excitement.

Starting this September, Matt Fraction will be taking over writing duties for Batman #1, with Jorge Jiménez on art. This will mark only the fourth renumbering for DC’s Batman comic book series in the 85-year history of the title, and will introduce a new blue and gray costume, a redesigned Batmobile, and a new aesthetic for Gotham City.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read,” said Fraction. “Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”

“As a DC artist, I have to say this is something I’ve always dreamed of, and getting to do it alongside someone as amazing and talented as Matt is just incredible for me,” said Jiménez. “As for my work on Batman, the artistic side, I’ve poured years of hard work into this series. Over time, I’ve had to adapt to different styles and paces alongside James and Chip, learning and enjoying every step of the way. I’ve explored Gotham City from multiple angles, but more importantly, I’ve gradually built up more and more artistic tools that have led me to the current synthesis of my style.”

There's already some speculation that this new look could inspire the costume the DCU's Batman will don when he eventually makes his debut, and while it's obviously way too early to make such a prediction, the blue and grey suit is something fans have wanted to see on the big screen for many years.

Check out some preview images at the links below.

Mark Waid coming back to write a new Superman and Matt Fraction writing for Batman. Wowzers! What a day.

I’m loving this new costume. Love the shade of blue and the redesign of the symbol. I also like how he’s not as big as millers dark knight or absolute Batman. He maybe should be slightky bigger because I wasn’t sure if Grayson was the new Batman again but overall I think it’s a great design and love the colors they chose.
Like that suit. A lot.
DCU preview?

