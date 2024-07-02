BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Producer Bruce Timm Says Dark Knight "Weaponises Alfred" In "Week Two" Story

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Producer Bruce Timm Says Dark Knight &quot;Weaponises Alfred&quot; In &quot;Week Two&quot; Story

Batman: Caped Crusader producer Bruce Timm has revealed a unique dynamic for Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth in the Prime Video series and says the story takes place in "Week Two" rather than "Year One."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Empire (via Toonado.com)

Bruce Timm is responsible for Batman: The Animated Series and returns to the Dark Knight's world with next month's Batman: Caped Crusader when the series launches on Prime Video.

Produced by Timm alongside J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves, the series takes place in the 1940s and pulls inspiration from the character's earliest comic book adventures. The setting isn't the only big change, though, as Timm says this story plays out even earlier in Batman's vigilante career than Frank Miller's "Year One." 

"Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he’s still an urban myth," he tells Empire Online (via Toonado.com). "It’s not 'Year One.' It’s more like 'Week Two.'"

Elaborating on what looks to be a very different approach to Batman, Timm adds, "I wanted to make him kind of weird, and spooky. If you’re stuck in a room with Batman, whether you’re Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don’t feel comfortable. You’re kind of like, 'What is this guy? What’s this all about?'"

"He weaponises Alfred," he says of this Bruce Wayne. "He’s not Batman’s surrogate father anymore. He’s a guy that’s going to enable him to fight crime. That’s how focused [Bruce] is. It’s a weird take on him. But it’s something I don’t think we’ve seen before."

It doesn't sound like we're getting a traditional take on Batman in the show and that may be a good thing given how familiar his origin story is at this stage. However, it also runs the risk of upsetting fans who like seeing the character portrayed in a very specific way.

You can also see a new still from Batman: Caped Crusader below.

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent. 

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1. 

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Trailer Sees The Batman Branded Public Enemy #1 In Gotham City
Related:

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Trailer Sees "The Batman" Branded Public Enemy #1 In Gotham City
BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER New Poster Shows The Dark Knight Keeping Watch Over Gotham City In The 1940s
Recommended For You:

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER New Poster Shows The Dark Knight Keeping Watch Over Gotham City In The 1940s
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/2/2024, 10:36 AM
I didn't watch the animated series as a kid, was on a channel that didn't come through for me in the country, how are fans of that show feeling about this direction?

I must say I'm intrigued
The1st
The1st - 7/2/2024, 10:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Alfred seems to be the flavor of the months.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 10:44 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - As someone who grew up watching the OG animated show on Cartoon Network (UK) and loves it when they lean more crime-noir with Batman, this show looks like a dream come true.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/2/2024, 10:46 AM
@The1st - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/2/2024, 10:48 AM
@FireandBlood - It does really look interesting, it is reassuring to see involvement from the animated series producer. Looking forward to hearing what people think once it is out
The1st
The1st - 7/2/2024, 10:58 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Well I mean he's been dead recently...basically, it seems like Bruce is going the Lex route with Alfred to make him able to defend himself more adequately. Not really sure how to feel about it. But that's also because no matter how much we all love Batman...he's a little off. Tim isn't kidding when he says Batman needs a Robin.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 10:40 AM
This show sounds perfect 🤩
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/2/2024, 10:46 AM
bruce timm lost me when he adapted the Killing joke, and anything JJ touches normally goes to sh1t so unless I hear good things from normal people then I'm gonna give this one a pass.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/2/2024, 10:53 AM
My penis is pretty short.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 10:54 AM
Interesting , seems like we’ll have a Bruce & Alfred that are more in unison with each and the latter supports his crime fighting endeavor as opposed to other versions…

I prefer the latter since it can lead to compelling drama but it could be fun to see them work as a team too so we’ll see.

Also , I think this is meant to be Barbara Gordon (the red hair is a giveaway)…

User Comment Image

I can already see Timm trying to do a romance between her and Bruce lol but I guess I would be more ok with it here since he isn’t her mentor.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder