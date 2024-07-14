First BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Clip Sees The Dark Knight Chasing Down Crooks In 1940s Gotham City

Prime Video has released the first clip from Batman: Caped Crusader and it features Gotham City's Dark Knight chasing down some crooks in the iconic Batmobile.

A lot of split screen is utilised here (Ang Lee's Hulk would be so proud) and while this is a kid's show - we recently learned it won't boast a TV-MA rating - Batman isn't holding back as he mows down his foes.

Fans have high expectations for the show, especially as it's a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. However, the animation style and Bruce Timm's involvement are where the similarities end as this version is a rookie vigilante in 1940s-era Gotham.

It also sounds like Bruce Wayne will take a backseat as we pick up with the billionaire during his "Week Two" as Batman.

As executive producer James Tucker recently put it, "[Batman: Caped Crusader] feels more like an ensemble piece because we're as invested in some of the other characters now as we are in Batman because they're the humans in the story now."

"He's kind of removed, and so everyone else gets a lot more shine - Alfred, the Gordons, Montoya. All the secondary characters step up in importance in the story."

Check out this new clip from the series in the X post below.

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent.

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1.