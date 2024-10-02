DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Refutes Rumor That Batman Is The Next Hero To Be Cast In The DCU
DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Refutes Rumor That Batman Is The Next Hero To Be Cast In The DCU
AC1 - 2/10/2024, 10:39 AM
I still think this would've been too radical a departure for a film adaptation of Batman, especially back when it was first planned, but I really wish Aronofsky would/could team up with DC to turn it into a graphic novel/limited series
ObserverIO - 2/10/2024, 11:20 AM
@AC1 - After the Joker though, this actually takes way less liberties. Compared to Joker, this movie is quite faithful to the source material.

A lot of it is stuff we've seen in Nolan's Batman (losing all his money die to being declared dead in Batman Begins and due to Bane's Wall Street meddlings in The Dark Knight Rises) and in Reeves' Batman (the subway Batcave, the grittier approach).

Also the realistic weaponry and Selina as a hooker is now considered classic Batman, even if it might have felt disorienting just a few years after Batman & Robin.
AC1 - 2/10/2024, 12:01 PM
@ObserverIO - true I guess it could also work as an Elseworlds Batman movie but I feel like we've already got more than enough Batman on the big screen over the next few years
BobGarlen - 2/10/2024, 10:47 AM
I'd love to see this retro-fitted as a sequel/spin-off to Joker, it feels like it would have fit that world. I'd love to see at least an animated version of the movie.
Thing94 - 2/10/2024, 10:51 AM
Thank heavens this didn't happen
DudeGuy - 2/10/2024, 10:52 AM
I remember thinking Begins was pretty dark when it came out. And while it took liberties with a few elements of Batman’s lore, it was ultimately incredibly faithful to the point where I thought “it’ll never get better than this.” I really can’t imagine going from Batman & Robin to something like this. Not just dark, but pitch black and barely recognizable to the source material. While I’m glad this movie never happened, the idea itself is pretty insane that I’m always intrigued to hear a little more about it, but I’d especially love to know where Aronofsky was in his life at this point. What was going on in his personal life and what was going through his head, for this to be the ultimate Batman story he wanted to tell.
Th3Batman - 2/10/2024, 11:29 AM
@DudeGuy - "I’d especially love to know where Aronofsky was in his life at this point. What was going on in his personal life and what was going through his head, for this to be the ultimate Batman story he wanted to tell ?"

Nothing, he just wanted to get a reaction out of people.
DudeGuy - 2/10/2024, 11:59 AM
@Th3Batman - yeah, most likely
Forthas - 2/10/2024, 10:59 AM
Christopher Nolan gave us the best and most definitive Batman films story arc and did so without weird changes to the base mythology. As a result I have no interest in any other iterations as none of them come close to Nolan's version.

With the definitive take on Batman in their library Warner Brothers failed to capitalize on it and the carnage, misery and chaos that has plagued the studio is a direct result.
JustAWaffle - 2/10/2024, 11:48 AM
@Forthas - it’s the definitive version so far. But there’s always something that makes me feel like it could be better. Like the grounded tone mixed with a little more of the fantastical. That’s what I’m waiting for.
dagenspear - 2/10/2024, 11:06 AM
"In Year One, Selina was to be depicted as a prostitute and dominatrix who works under the name Mistress Selina. Depicted as an African-American woman, she was to be one of the first people Batman saved. However, the script depicts her knocking the hero out, and leaving him next to the dead body of the corrupt cop who'd been beating her before the vigilante intervened.

Inspired by Batman, Selina later dons her own costume, and soon grows close to the man who once saved her."

I don't think that sounds that much like The Batman.

"Everyone knows the Dark Knight's origin story, so Aronofsky deserves some kudos for trying to shake things up."

Why?
ProfessorWhy - 2/10/2024, 11:29 AM
@dagenspear - I know, right! It's like having superman twist somebody's brain stem until it snaps and they die
Th3Batman - 2/10/2024, 11:27 AM
A lot of these changes scream "I want to piss people off", so I'm glad it didn't happen. It's one thing to have a unique vision for a film, another to make changes just to get a reaction out of people.
Shinzo - 2/10/2024, 11:52 AM
Thank God this didn't happen and we got Batman Begins instead.

The only DC projects that should have happened but didn't are:

1.) Burton's Superman (would have been the best live action Superman to date. Despite Cage's casting, the costume was great (royal blue, red trunks, yellow belt), Brainiac & Lex as the bad guys, and it would have emphasized that Superman is who he is because of Clark rather than over emphasizing the alien aspect to make Superman a fish out of water "first contact" story like the Martian Manhunter again, in fact, Superman doesn't even know he's an alien in it until years into his career and near the end of the film and when he finds out it means little to him beyond the explanation for his powers, just like in the original comics. I wish this movie happened.

2.) David Goyer's Flash film with Ryan Reynolds as The Flash. This script was awesome and better than any live action attempt over the last 15 years.

3.) Supermax

4.) Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman (better casting and not a period piece)

5.) Justice League Mortal

6.) Batman VS Superman 2003

7.) Will Beal's Justice League movie

8. Green Lantern, First Draft 2011 (the original script was actually pretty good, although I'd rather the movie just cut out all of the nonsense of Sinestro training Hal and just jump to him already being kicked out of the Lantern Corps as a renegade GL who is attacking Corps members and comes to earth where he is confronted by rookie Hal Jordan, just like the original comics. Sinestro was never supposed to be Hal's trainer, by the time they met, he was already exiled from the Corps and operating as a villain).

