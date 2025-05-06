DC Studios Taps DRIVE And OBI-WAN KENOBI Writer To Rewrite Mike Flanagan's CLAYFACE Script

DC Studios Taps DRIVE And OBI-WAN KENOBI Writer To Rewrite Mike Flanagan's CLAYFACE Script

DC Studios’ DCU slate isn’t taking shape quite as quickly as fans would like, but Clayface just took a step in the right direction with a new writer set to take a crack at Mike Flanagan’s screenplay.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: The Wrap

With Sgt. Rock shelved by DC Studios, there were concerns that Clayface might be next. Well, there's a positive update today as a new writer has boarded the upcoming DCU movie. 

Mike Flanagan wrote a script for the low-budget horror flick, with Speak No Evil director James Watkins set to direct. Now, The Wrap reveals that Hossein Amini, best known for penning 2011's Drive, is doing a rewrite. 

With so much hype surrounding Flanagan's screenplay and this being a longtime passion project for the filmmaker, it's a little strange that his script is being rewritten.

However, we reported last week that he only wrote a bare bones screenplay, leaving DC Studios eager to find someone who could do a page 1 rewrite. That appears to be where Amini comes in, likely because Flanagan remains busy with multiple other projects. His other recent credits include four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Over the weekend, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reaffirmed that Clayface is happening in a social media post celebrating the Batman villain's anniversary. 

Clayface will open in 2026 alongside Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The Brave and the Bold is seemingly going nowhere fast, meaning it's unclear whether Batman will make his DCU debut in Clayface to better set the stage for his eventual team-up with Robin.

Talking about Clayface earlier this year, Gunn said, "One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie."

"Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus," he added. "Then we have Clayface: pure [frick]ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross. It's definitely R-rated."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. Keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

