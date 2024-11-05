After Flopping At The Box Office, JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Also Bombed On PVOD

If Warner Bros. was hoping Joker: Folie à Deux might recover its losses on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD), the studio definitely won't be smiling after seeing how its fairing on iTunes and Fandango...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Warner Bros. Discovery gave up on Joker: Folie à Deux shortly after its disastrous opening weekend and quickly announced a Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) release mere weeks after it hit theaters. 

However, if the studio was hoping people would watch the Joker sequel at home, executives are likely to be disappointed all over again. 

Joker: Folie à Deux has only managed to reach fourth place on both the iTunes and Fandango charts, placing it behind The Substance, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (so there's some good news for Warner Bros.) on the former.

That site ranks movies by transactions; Fandango, meanwhile goes with revenue and the movie subsequently sits behind The Wild RobotDeadpool & Wolverine, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on that platform.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to lose the studio hundreds of millions of dollars. Filmmaker Todd Phillips, meanwhile. has recently come under fire from exhibitors for suggesting they scrap the ads before movies. 

"Stop showing commercials before the movies," he stated. "We’ve paid for our tickets. We’re excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room."

The only problem is, like pricey popcorn and beverages, commercials are where theaters really make their money and many wouldn't be able to survive without them. At this rate, Phillips won't have any allies in Hollywood...well, Quentin Tarantino appears to be a fan at least! 

Have you watched Joker: Folie à Deux yet? As always, let us know in the comments section below.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

