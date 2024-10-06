Francis Ford Coppola Says JOKER 2 Director Todd Phillips Has "Always Been One Step Ahead Of The Audience"

Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola has offered praise to Joker: Folie à Deux and director Todd Phillips as the DC Comics sequel underperforms at the box office...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2024 10:10 PM EST
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has shared high praise for Joker: Folie à Deux and director Todd Phillips.

The divisive DC Comics sequel opened well behind expectations after - hard as it may be to believe - becoming the first comic book movie in history to receive a D CinemaScore. Despite backlash from a lot of fans, the movie does have its share of defenders, and can now count Coppola among them.

“Ever since the wonderful The Hangover, he’s always been one step ahead of the audience, never doing what they expect. Congratulations to Joker: Folie à Deux,” Coppola wrote on Instagram.

Folie à Deux definitely didn't give audiences what they were expecting... for better or worse. Instead of following the Joker after the events of the first film, the story focuses on Arthur Fleck taking responsibility for the crimes he committed and rejecting his Joker persona. In Arkham, Fleck meets Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga), and the pair engage in several fantastical musical numbers while Arthur goes in trial for murder.

It was always going to be a risky direction to take this sequel, but the execution seems to have come in for more criticism than the general idea.

Coppola's latest film, Megalopolis, is also struggling at the box office, and earned an only slightly better D+ CinemaScore. The movie has had an even worse time at the box office, debuting to $4 million against a production budget of $120 million before marketing. Coppola raised the funds himself, and also put in quite a bit of his own money prior to Lionsgate coming on board.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

HermanM
HermanM - 10/6/2024, 10:28 PM
Of course he likes the movie that sucks
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/6/2024, 10:29 PM
I mean, Philips did just slap said audiences in the face with exactly what he thought of them, sooooo...

...yeah, self-destructive as that may be, at least he's upfront about it.

Stupid, at least from a market/profit point of view, but definitely upfront.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/6/2024, 10:31 PM
Cue Todd Phillips return glazing of Megalopolis and how Francis is the original “man at ease” and how much he loves “men at ease” because he can’t get enough of “men at ease”.

User Comment Image
kazuma
kazuma - 10/6/2024, 11:15 PM
@JFerguson - lmao
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/6/2024, 10:32 PM
It's been funny seeing the fans in shambles after these 2 releases.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 10/6/2024, 10:47 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yea i mean, i wasnt that hyped for joker 2. But in terms of megalopolis that is a shame. It definitely had that vibe of "this is either going to be the best movie ever and way ahead of its time like the matrix, or its gonna be a complete dumpster fire". Too bad it was the latter. As much as the movie sucking was, at least coppola took a risk and i gotta respect him for trying. But he may be too much of an egomaniac at this point.
LSHF
LSHF - 10/6/2024, 10:34 PM
Well, as long as your one step ahead of the audience and it's real "cinema", then losing millions and millions of dollars of other people's money is okay. <---sarcasm
Forthas
Forthas - 10/6/2024, 10:36 PM
He is trolling audiences that like comic book films. Recently his disdain for VBM has markee a sad chapter in an otherwise great career.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/6/2024, 10:37 PM

Ah Coppola. Dementia in old people is a really terrible thing.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/6/2024, 10:40 PM
I mean he said it all with the first movie, not only through the movie but in interviews to promote it….

Anyone who built themselves up with the opposing mindset and hailed Arthur but also thought he was going to end up being “THE” Joker, has no one to blame but themselves
1stDalek
1stDalek - 10/6/2024, 10:45 PM
I thought Coppola hated comic-book movies, or is that just for Marvel movies specifically? lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/6/2024, 10:56 PM
Francis Ford COPEpola
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 10/6/2024, 11:13 PM
Riiiiggghhht it's so brilliant it only looks like complete garbage.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/6/2024, 11:25 PM
He was one step ahead with the first Joker movie then fell 5 steps behind with the sequel 🤷‍♂️
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 10/6/2024, 11:25 PM
I haven't checked this out but something similar has been done before. Gotham made Joker as a symbol and honestly pulled it off.

First you kept guessing who is the Joker and just when you are sure its Jerome, he dies saying that he has become an idea which will inspire someone to fill his shoes which turned out to be Jeremiah.

So, maybe, Arthur Fleck has a twin brother named Charles Avill.

User Comment Image
skidz
skidz - 10/6/2024, 11:28 PM
It's interesting that when fans and general audiences have a largely negative reaction to a CBM (or its sequel), filmmakers who have openly stated their disdain for the industry come out in defense of that movie.

