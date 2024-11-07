JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Acknowledges Sequel's "Disappointing" Box Office Performance

Warner Bros. must have had every confidence in Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips to deliver a hit after his first film became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time (only recently surpassed by Deadpool and Wolverine), but the highly divisive sequel didn't come anywhere close to matching its predecessor's success.

The studio was hoping to see Folie à Deux recoup at least some of its costs when it arrived on Digital platforms late last month, but the movie failed to make much of an impact and only managed to reach fourth place on both the iTunes and Fandango charts.

It would be foolish of the studio to even attempt to put a positive spin on this, and WBD CEO David Zaslav has now acknowledged that Joker 2 was "disappointing."

“Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studios business must deliver more consistency,” Zaslav said today during an investors call. “For the past two years, we’ve been driving changes within our motion picture studio to improve green light governance and franchise management, which remain focal points going forward. This is a business where translating operational changes into results takes time, but I believe we’ll see those strategic shifts deliver improved outcomes in the coming years."

Zaslav went on to tout the success of HBO's The Batman spin-off series. “Stories like The Penguin that can shape culture, spark conversations, and become appointment viewing, always win over time.

Phillips has previously said that he never had any intention of returning for a third film, but if there were tentative plans to continue the franchise with a "Lee Quinzel" (Lady Gaga) movie or some other spin-off, they have almost certainly been scrapped.

Hopefully, James Gunn and Peter Safran can usher in a successful new era of DC Comics-based projects when the DCU officially gets underway with Creature Commandos this December and next year's Superman reboot

