JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Finishes Theatrical Run With Just $206 Million Worldwide Ahead Of Max Debut

Todd Phillips' Joker sequel is set to debut on the Max streaming service on December 13 after taking in just $206 million from its worldwide box office run...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 06, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to stream on Max from December 13 before hitting HBO linear on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and the downbeat musical sequel's final worldwide box office totals are in.

The film grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America), and is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it earlier this year.

Some notable names (including Quentin Tarantino, Mark Romanek, Hideo Kojima, Jason Blum and Francis Ford Coppola) have come out in defence of Joker: Folie à Deux, and we can now add legendary director John Waters to the list.

"Finally, a love story I can relate to," Waters said of the film after sharing his top 10 of 2024 list. "So insane, so well thought out, so well directed, so much smoking! It’s Jailhouse Rock meets Busby Berkeley with a 9/11 That’s Entertainment! ending that will make you shake your head in cinematic astonishment. Stupid critics. Gaga so good. Joker so right. Die, dumbbells, die!

You can check out the Pink Flamingo filmmaker's top 10 list in full below.

1) Love Lies Bleeding (Rose Glass)

2) Queer (Luca Guadagnino)

3) The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

4) Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

5) Messy (Alexi Wasser)

6) Joker: Folie a Deux (Todd Phillips)

7) Femme (Freeman/Ping)

8) Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)

9) Babygirl (Halina Reijn)

10) Viet and Nam (Truong Minh Quy)

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Have you watched the Joker sequel yet, or did the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

dracula
dracula - 12/6/2024, 2:31 PM
Probably loosing all the money rhey made on the first
CoHost
CoHost - 12/6/2024, 2:36 PM
Could be worse. Still made more than The Last Duel.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 12/6/2024, 2:55 PM
@CoHost - it is worse. The Last Duel was a box office bomb but at least a good movie.
Pampero
Pampero - 12/6/2024, 2:37 PM
Worst movie of the year
MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/6/2024, 2:56 PM
@Pampero - User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/6/2024, 2:37 PM
Even I as a skeptic can't fathom how low this fell compared to the first.
Don't think I've ever seen such a harsh fall from grace from a movie to the sequel.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/6/2024, 2:53 PM
@MCUKnight11 - capt marvel to the marvels was worse right? I mean money wise. Critically this movie is much worse !
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/6/2024, 3:33 PM
@Vigor - Depends on budget and WW gross. These studios never disclose the full numbers.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/6/2024, 2:39 PM
they should air the film in every prison just to see what happens
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2024, 2:43 PM
I haven’t seen this yet though I am morbidly curious to do even if I didn’t care much for the first one…

Anyway , Zaslav wanted this right hence greenlit it after seeing the success of the first one and even considered Todd Phillips for the position Gunn has right now?.

If so then all I have to say is…

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/6/2024, 2:54 PM
I heard it was good. Is this true?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/6/2024, 2:55 PM
@JustAWaffle - yes.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/6/2024, 2:54 PM
I didn't like the movie, but I love John waters
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 12/6/2024, 2:54 PM
This is one of those disasters that will be talked about, pondered over and discussed for literal years and years

Entirely unnecessary sequel, even though parts of it were alright
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2024, 2:59 PM
@HagridsHole1 - A lot of bad movies just happen to not work out, this movie was intentionally made to be bad. How anyone green lit this is beyond me.
Pampero
Pampero - 12/6/2024, 3:29 PM
@TheJok3r - Oh, I’m sure it wasn’t intended to be bad…
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/6/2024, 2:59 PM
Gunn better hope everyone keeps glazing him otherwise superman is cooked.

The DC brand is in the gutter atm
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2024, 2:59 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Superman's first trailer will make or break the movie, and the DCU as a whole.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/6/2024, 3:02 PM
@TheJok3r - i believe Gunn might misdirect people with the Superman trailer. All of the cringy slapstick stuff won't be in it, I defo think the tone will be fun to heart-warming to get people in the door.
Baf
Baf - 12/6/2024, 3:19 PM
@BraveNewClunge -I thought we already had a humorless un-fun emotionally vapid Superman?
That didn't work.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/6/2024, 3:29 PM
That's Life.

