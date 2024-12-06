JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Finishes Theatrical Run With Just $206 Million Worldwide Ahead Of Max Debut

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to stream on Max from December 13 before hitting HBO linear on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and the downbeat musical sequel's final worldwide box office totals are in.

The film grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America), and is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it earlier this year.

Some notable names (including Quentin Tarantino, Mark Romanek, Hideo Kojima, Jason Blum and Francis Ford Coppola) have come out in defence of Joker: Folie à Deux, and we can now add legendary director John Waters to the list.

"Finally, a love story I can relate to," Waters said of the film after sharing his top 10 of 2024 list. "So insane, so well thought out, so well directed, so much smoking! It’s Jailhouse Rock meets Busby Berkeley with a 9/11 That’s Entertainment! ending that will make you shake your head in cinematic astonishment. Stupid critics. Gaga so good. Joker so right. Die, dumbbells, die!

You can check out the Pink Flamingo filmmaker's top 10 list in full below.

1) Love Lies Bleeding (Rose Glass)

2) Queer (Luca Guadagnino)

3) The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

4) Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

5) Messy (Alexi Wasser)

6) Joker: Folie a Deux (Todd Phillips)

7) Femme (Freeman/Ping)

8) Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)

9) Babygirl (Halina Reijn)

10) Viet and Nam (Truong Minh Quy)

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

