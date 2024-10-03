JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Opening Weekend Projections Continue To Decline As Sequel's Massive Budget Is Revealed

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Opening Weekend Projections Continue To Decline As Sequel's Massive Budget Is Revealed

With just a few short hours left until Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters, the latest box office projections for the Todd Phillips' sequel paint the picture of a massively disappointing opening weekend.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Joker: Folie à Deux hit tracking three weeks ago and looked set to open with $70 million, a $26 million drop from 2019's Joker. That's still a respectable sum in the post-pandemic landscape, but those projections continue to drop...and drop.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the sequel could now open in North America with as little as $50 million, a disappointing start for a movie which the trade says "is expected to be a major player in the Oscars race." 

Advance ticket sales have been lower than anticipated and, overseas, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping Joker: Folie à Deux can debut with $80 million - $85 million (it doesn't arrive in China and Japan until several weeks from now). 

Five years ago, Joker debuted with $96.2 million domestically and $155 million overseas, eventually earning what was then a record-breaking $1 billion when all was said and done at the worldwide box office. 

The trade also confirms that, whereas Joker cost $55 million to produce before marketing, filmmaker Todd Phillips was given a massive $190 million - $200 million to make this follow-up. 

Apparently, a good chunk of that went to singer Lady Gaga in the hope of luring in female moviegoers. This story also points out that, "The studio's marketing materials have steered clear of highlighting the film's numerous musical sequences, just as they did when selling Wonka, an official musical." As a result, it's hard to blame those elements for putting off anyone other than hardcore fans. 

When it comes to why interest appears to be much lower among the casuals, we have to believe a disastrous 2023 has done little to make people want to return to theaters for another potential DC disaster like The Flash

Then, there's the fact Joker: Folie à Deux's Rotten Tomatoes score has plummeted to a dismal 48% based on 88 reviews... 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Slipped Down To Rotten Status On RT As More Reviews Land
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Slipped Down To "Rotten" Status On RT As More Reviews Land
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Nothing To Laugh About Based On Opening Weekend Box Office Projections
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Nothing To Laugh About Based On Opening Weekend Box Office Projections
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/3/2024, 10:37 AM

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/3/2024, 10:38 AM
LOL


Welp.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/3/2024, 10:41 AM
This movie should not cost that much. Embezzlement scheme.
Reginator
Reginator - 10/3/2024, 10:42 AM
@MisterBones - overpaid for gaga
Reginator
Reginator - 10/3/2024, 10:42 AM
loved the Gene Wilder Wonka, will never watch the musical remake. Really enjoyed the joker, will never watch the musical sequel.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/3/2024, 10:42 AM
All that stuff you just typed....

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/3/2024, 10:44 AM
"The studio's marketing materials have steered clear of highlighting the film's numerous musical sequences..."

So their own internal marketing research indicates that making it a musical was a boneheaded idea. I don't understand why this company is intent on losing money when if they committed to the grounded character driven world of The Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel over eleven years ago they would be printing their own money.
hova26
hova26 - 10/3/2024, 10:47 AM
This site is terrible and Wilding is the worst. At least try to hide your bias every now and then. The CMB genre in general is not the same as it was pre pandemic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 11:06 AM
@hova26 - not just the cbm genre but movies in general

Things are expensive atleast in the states now so people would rather wait to see the films at home for less price if they aren’t interested enough to go to theaters for it
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/3/2024, 10:47 AM
They entirely missed the point of why the first one was to profitable, but that’s WB/DC for you. Always shitting the bed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 10:59 AM
I don’t think DC’s 2023 film slate has much or anything to do with this or even the fact that this might be viewed as an “unnecessary” sequel (if the GA think a movie looks good then they see it).

I do think the curiosity factor that the first one had , atleast in part due to the discourse around that film at the time is no longer there for this one hence it tracking lower as now (though that doesn’t mean it can’t still be successful).

Plus while the musical elements have been hidden , the trailers still do show them which could turn some people off.

User Comment Image

Regardless how people feel about this film or the duology overall , this is still unfortunate to see so hopefully it performs better then estimated!!.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/3/2024, 11:03 AM
Why, [frick]ing why, would you increase the budget so drastically for a film like this when the first was lightning in a bottle at such a modest cost???
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/3/2024, 11:03 AM
They should've cast Taylor Swift instead of Gaga. Made the Joker a football player for an NFL team that the refs help win. Would've been huge.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/3/2024, 11:04 AM
These analyses all seem to miss the very obvious mark as far as why its not going to open well.

Whenever I talk to people about the first Joker, half of them say it was not great. Yes some loved it but a fair amount didnt, and those people simply arent going this time around, thus lower ticket sales.
grif
grif - 10/3/2024, 11:09 AM
the budget is really old news

Spoken
Spoken - 10/3/2024, 11:11 AM
Should of never took it to a film festival a month before the movie debuts. This was a very anticipated movie, that was now squandered by the myriad of spoilers that followed after the movie released.

Whether or not it is going to be a good movie for me this Sunday remains to be seen, but the box office could of been higher if they just waited to reveal the movie and stop being pretentious, it probably could of made the same as the first film for opening weekend.
Matador
Matador - 10/3/2024, 11:15 AM
@asherman93 @Izaizaiza I rested my case

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder