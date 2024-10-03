JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Opening Weekend Projections Continue To Decline As Sequel's Massive Budget Is Revealed

Joker: Folie à Deux hit tracking three weeks ago and looked set to open with $70 million, a $26 million drop from 2019's Joker. That's still a respectable sum in the post-pandemic landscape, but those projections continue to drop...and drop.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the sequel could now open in North America with as little as $50 million, a disappointing start for a movie which the trade says "is expected to be a major player in the Oscars race."

Advance ticket sales have been lower than anticipated and, overseas, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping Joker: Folie à Deux can debut with $80 million - $85 million (it doesn't arrive in China and Japan until several weeks from now).

Five years ago, Joker debuted with $96.2 million domestically and $155 million overseas, eventually earning what was then a record-breaking $1 billion when all was said and done at the worldwide box office.

The trade also confirms that, whereas Joker cost $55 million to produce before marketing, filmmaker Todd Phillips was given a massive $190 million - $200 million to make this follow-up.

Apparently, a good chunk of that went to singer Lady Gaga in the hope of luring in female moviegoers. This story also points out that, "The studio's marketing materials have steered clear of highlighting the film's numerous musical sequences, just as they did when selling Wonka, an official musical." As a result, it's hard to blame those elements for putting off anyone other than hardcore fans.

When it comes to why interest appears to be much lower among the casuals, we have to believe a disastrous 2023 has done little to make people want to return to theaters for another potential DC disaster like The Flash.

Then, there's the fact Joker: Folie à Deux's Rotten Tomatoes score has plummeted to a dismal 48% based on 88 reviews...

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.