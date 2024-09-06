JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Released As Lady Gaga Details Her Approach To Playing Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga may have only a handful of acting credits to her name, but she's already proven herself a huge talent in front of the camera. Next up for the Oscar-winner is Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips' DC movie which will see her transform into Lee Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn.

Talking to Vogue about how she approached the iconic character, Gaga said, "Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside - for me, it creates a quietness."

"Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged," the singer continued. "But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you...quiet?"

Gaga added, "I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be...braced, in an intense way. And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?"

It certainly sounds like an interesting approach to the character and, based on recent comments from filmmaker Todd Phillips, Gaga won't be heading down the same route as Margot Robbie or what we saw in Batman: The Animated Series.

For many fans, that's a disappointment; however, it was arguably to be expected given what we saw from Arthur Fleck in 2019's Joker.

A new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux has also been released which you can check out below.

A new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux has also been released which you can check out below.

Joker: Folie à Deux - only in theaters and IMAX, October 4.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.