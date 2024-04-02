JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sets The Stage For Next Week's Trailer Debut

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sets The Stage For Next Week's Trailer Debut JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sets The Stage For Next Week's Trailer Debut

As expected, the first official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will debut next week during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Come check out the first poster now!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 02, 2024 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Following yesterday's rumor, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux will debut next Tuesday during the studio's annual CinemaCon presentation, where it's highly probable that the film's 4x Academy Award-director Todd Phillips will be in attendance. 

The upcoming psychological thriller sees Joaquin Phoenix (Gladiator; Walk the Line) reprise his Academy Award-winning role as Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. the Joker, and will subvert expectations by sending the iconic DC villain on what's being described as a musical adventure, which we're going to learn a lot more about next week.

Joining him on his second adventure is fellow Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga (A Star is BornHouse of Gucci), who will step into the role of the Joker's psychologist-turned-paramour Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn. Set photos have already revealed that she'll be sporting several colorful looks in the film, so expect their whirlwind romance to kick off with a bang.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, Primetime Emmy-nominee Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2Atlanta) will also reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while the supporting cast consists of Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of InisherinEdge of Tomorrow), 2x Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old VirginThe Adam Project), Jacob Lofland (The SonMaze Runner: The Death Cure), Steve Coogan (Tropic Thunder; Philomena), Ken Leung (Rush Hour; Old), Harry Lawtey (IndustryThe Pale Blue Eye), Leigh Gill (Joker; Game of Thrones) and Sharon Washington (Joker; Michael Clayton).

Unlike the previous installment, which was made on a modest $70 million production budget, the second chapter will boast a considerably higher price tag as it reportedly cost around $200 million to make. Considering the first film grossed over $1.079 billion at the global box office, it seems as though the studio is extremely bullish on the sequel possibly reaching the same heights, or completely surpassing them. 

As per new DC Studios head James Gunn, Joker: Folie à Deux will not be part of his soon-to-be-launched DC Universe, but will instead be an "Elseworlds" project, along with Matt Reeves' ongoing The Batman series. 

Warner Bros. presentation runs from 4 PM to 6PM PST on April 9th, so the trailer should be available to view online sometime during that time frame, if not, immediately after the presentation concludes. We'll have it here on ComicBookMovie shortly thereafter, so be sure to check in and join the discussion!

Check out the official poster below:

Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Trailer Rumored To Debut During CinemaCon Next Week
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Trailer Rumored To Debut During CinemaCon Next Week
JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Will Be A Jukebox Musical With Over A Dozen Very Well-Known Cover Songs
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Will Be A "Jukebox Musical" With Over A Dozen "Very Well-Known" Cover Songs
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/2/2024, 12:42 PM
Apprehensive about this but hopefully it works out!
UrbanTheEmcee
UrbanTheEmcee - 4/2/2024, 12:48 PM
This is probably going to get critic praise, but I don't see it being a hit with casual's.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2024, 12:49 PM
Cool!!.

I didn’t care much for the first one personally but I am somewhat intrigued by this due to the musical element & cast so I hope it turns out better than the original for me atleast.

Anyway nice poster , reminds me of this…

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/2/2024, 12:51 PM
Phoenix is one hell of an actor, looking forward to it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/2/2024, 12:52 PM
BRING IT!!!!

User Comment Image
braunermegda
braunermegda - 4/2/2024, 12:52 PM
that poster looks like those horrible fan arts josh posts praising as jawdropping pieces of art
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/2/2024, 12:52 PM
Not sure about this one, not a fan of musicals but I do love the first movie, so hopefully the trailer sells it too me.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/2/2024, 12:52 PM
OT: I just saw a fan cast of Ewan McGregor as Professor X and I wouldn't hate that actually
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/2/2024, 12:56 PM
I feel im in the vast minority on this one but.... i hated the Joker, and think its sooooo overrated. thought it wasn't good at all and the fact they are making this a musical.... baffling and a HARD PASS from me... but i hope others enjoy it; simply not for me
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/2/2024, 1:11 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I didn't hate it but found it very underwhelming. This one, because it is a musical, really doesn't get me excited but I am cautiously optimistic.
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 4/2/2024, 12:59 PM
This being a comicbook movie is a stretch at best.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/2/2024, 1:03 PM
The textures look like a boss logic fan art.
The hair isn’t greasy enough. Can’t have a Joker performance without globs of grease in that mane.
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 4/2/2024, 1:08 PM
I just don't get why this has to be called Joker.

Like, you take out the subtle (and not earned) references to the Wayne's and Gotham City, you could just call It "Clown" and have the same film speaking on mental health issues, chaotic thinking and our blindspots in poverty and infrastructure.

Like, I don't see this as a comic-book movie at all.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder