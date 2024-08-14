JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Joaquin Phoenix Stirs "Outrage" After Exiting Gay Romance Movie 5 Days Before Filming

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly parted ways with Todd Haynes’ gay romance drama just five days before production was set to begin, making legal action against the Joker star a likely outcome...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix, who will soon reprise his role as Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie À Deux, is facing intense backlash in Hollywood after deciding to drop out of a movie just days before production was set to commence.

Phoenix is said to have abruptly exited director Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance movie last week, leaving the cast and crew in the lurch. The exact reason for his departure is not clear, but reports indicate that the actor "got cold feet in the lead up to the production."

The movie, which was also set to star Captain America: Brave New World’s Danny Ramirez, was said to focus on an intense gay romance in the 1930s.

“There’s been a huge amount of outrage,” one studio exec tells THR, and Phoenix's decision has opened up the possibility of legal action. Apparently, there's also been some talk of Phoenix being "blackballed," but most producers seem to be aware of how unrealistic this notion is given the actor's Hollywood status.

Even so, it seems Phoenix has been building a bit of a reputation for his "reticent attitude," and has reportedly threatened to walk away from projects in the past. According to THR, he said he would leave Ridley Scott’s Napoleon unless his The Master filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson was brought in to do rewrites.

Phoenix was placated and the film obviously moved forward, but there are some that believe his... uneven performance as the historial figure may have been intentional (highly unlikely).

It remains to be seen if Phoenix stepping away from Haynes' film has any negative career repercussions, but the Joker 2 press tour should be very interesting.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:33 AM
He thought it was a happy buddy comedy.... til he read the script.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/14/2024, 10:41 AM
@KennKathleen - Funny thing is he co-wrote the script.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:55 AM
@Polaris - Maybe Tatiana & Bree crossed into the multiverse, and saw it was too much male positivity in the film...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 10:35 AM
Blackball Phoenix 😂😂

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:35 AM
After reading the script...


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/14/2024, 10:47 AM
@KennKathleen - that's odd because he co-wrote the script, you're a joke
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:57 AM
@bobevanz - 🙄🤔... I am a joke because he left a film he co-wrote?

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/14/2024, 10:37 AM
Who knows what the reason is but people are going to speculate the worst because of the theme of the movie. Still a shitty thing to do if you signed a contract.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/14/2024, 10:45 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - And that's what should be the focal point. Did he sign a contract and was filming about to commence at the time of him suddenly exiting the project? Because if he agreed to the terms of the contract and suddenly broke it, That could cost the production a lot of money and delays.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/14/2024, 10:52 AM
@SonOfAGif - exactly. If they were 5 days away from filming and signed a contract then yes, he should be liable.

So much pearl clutching going on.
rexlincoln92
rexlincoln92 - 8/14/2024, 10:52 AM
@SonOfAGif - It's cost the producers millions, apparently. And this was a small indie project so it's not like a huge studio that can take the loss.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 10:44 AM
@KennKathleen - User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:49 AM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 10:52 AM
@KennKathleen - User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 11:01 AM
@Feralwookiee -
User Comment Image

However, I keep getting told he wrote the script- sooooo, maybe he just didn't like the direction it was heading. I don't see why this is such a problem.

Power and confidence is having the ability to walk away from something, when it is not in your best interest to continue. 🪙 🪙
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 11:09 AM
@KennKathleen - This.
All jokes aside, he may have helped to write the script and later realized he wasn't right for the part.
He obviously probably should've gave them more notice, but it is what it is.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 11:14 AM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/14/2024, 10:39 AM
5 days is not a long time. C'mon Joaquin, at least should have been 7. Give them a clear week.
rexlincoln92
rexlincoln92 - 8/14/2024, 10:41 AM
Right, so I've been following this since it happened last week.

What hasn't been mentioned here is that Joaquin was actually the guy who brought the story to Todd Haynes. He developed the story, the character. It was all his idea.

Haynes was at festivals last year promoting May December and mentioned that Joaquin was the one who kept insisting on going further and further with the gay scenes.

So the fact that he walked off 5 days before filming is pretty shitty. Apparently the producers are thinking about suing him.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:44 AM
@rexlincoln92 - "So the fact that he walked off 5 days before filming is pretty shitty."

User Comment Image


User Comment Image

...


User Comment Image

!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 11:15 AM
@rexlincoln92 - I read that aswell and if so then it’s really [frick]ed up for him to do this…

So much for his comments about doing roles that scare him , I guess it was just talk unless him getting cold feet is not the reason (which it might not be given his selection of roles in the past).
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/14/2024, 11:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Just to confirm, with quotes

Christine Vachon of Killer Films stated “This was HIS project that he [Pheonix] brought to US

Todd Haynes previously told Deadline “I have a project I’m very excited about next, which is a very different film in style and tone and setting. It’s a love story set in the 1930s between two men, an interracial relationship, a very unlikely pair. It stars Joaquin Phoenix. The earliest ideas around the story and the setting were things he came to me with a couple of years ago. We started to talk and share these conversations.”
The director said that he and partner Jon Raymond wrote the script with Phoenix, adding that they “just basically created this thing, so we’ll all be sharing story credit on it together. It feels very fresh and new and exciting.”

https://deadline.com/2024/08/todd-haynes-gay-romance-producer-defends-straight-actor-joaquin-phoenix-exit-1236036997/
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/14/2024, 10:42 AM
Yeah I don't really care what his reasons were, this is awful behaviour, and he probably thinks his status insulates him from any commonance - and he's probably right. I hope someone has the balls to call him out for it during the Joker press rounds.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:51 AM
@MarkCassidy - Hol' up Marcus. You got too much juice in the professional side of this game to speak so hastly... that's my job.


Let's see what he says, before we draw definitive lines in the sand on this matter... ya dig?
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 8/14/2024, 10:46 AM
Yeah, tis a bit crap timing

Hard not to be cynical but the last time something similar happened in my mind was Snyder leaving JL for a family tragedy.

Hoping it's nothing like that.

If it's just a last minute change of mind, not really professional and he should rightly them be criticised for leaving so abruptly.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/14/2024, 10:48 AM
Not cool dude, he was heavily involved with this movie since the script phase. Cold feet will end up with a lawsuit, and for good reason. There's a lot of people that were going to get paid for this
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 10:53 AM
@bobevanz - maybe his legs was too high in the breeze Bob!!! Let's see what he says about his dparture.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/14/2024, 10:49 AM
He said #NoDiddy.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/14/2024, 10:51 AM
Highly unprofessional and terrible business
Spoken
Spoken - 8/14/2024, 10:53 AM
That was pretty shitty for him to do.

Oh well I guess.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 8/14/2024, 10:54 AM
Beyond shitty business practice here
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 11:03 AM
@GhostDog - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 11:05 AM
@GhostDog - I'm not defending what he did, but this is Hollywood we're talking about here.
These directors, producers, and ceo's are hardly people of high moral fiber and routinely engage in shitty business practices themselves.
These people are overwhelmingly corporate shills who would throw their own grandma under the bus if it increased their stock .01%.

In the real world (anywhere that's not Hollywood or a cushy state or federal job) people are now routinely fired and "let go" by email and often with days or no notice.
I'm not saying two wrongs make a right, but he only did what our corporate overlords have been doing for decades.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/14/2024, 11:31 AM
@Feralwookiee - Technicaly speaking it isn't Hollywood, it is an independant New York based production company so...

...fair point on how Hollyweird can work, but tad trickier to then lay that at the feet of small indie film companies too that are not even Cali based let alone Hollyweird. Now if there is evidence Killer Films has had dodgy practices indicative of ceo's with low moral fiber routinely engaging in shifty business practices then again, fair point, but don't know enough about that company to say either way.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/14/2024, 10:57 AM
“The exact reason for his departure is not clear, but reports indicate that the actor "got really sore and was unable to sit down”
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 11:04 AM
@BruceWayng - He was pASSionate. That is all.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/14/2024, 11:07 AM
@BruceWayng -
@KennKathleen - There's no reason to be butthurt about the hole thing.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 11:11 AM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/14/2024, 10:58 AM
Sucks but his name and face goes on the movie, he has a right to some quality control over it. If something happened that made him not want to commit to that then it is what it is. I'm sure the contract has that covered.
View Recorder