JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Said To Be "Shocked" At Negative Reactions To Sequel

Though an argument can definitely be made that some people are going a bit overboard with their criticisms of the movie, there's no denying that Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips have a misfire on their hands with Joker: Folie à Deux.

After being hit with a disappointing 33% Rotten Tomatoes score and the lowest CinemaScore in comic book movie history (D+), the downbeat musical sequel only managed to take in around $40 million at the domestic box office (it did slightly better overseas).

According to The UK's Daily Mail, Lady Gaga, who plays a new take on Harley Quinn, is said to be "shocked" at the negative response following the movie's mostly positive reception at the Venice Film Festival.

"Gaga is surprised by the response to Joker 2 and is shocked that people don’t love it after the response it received from critics before it premiered. She put so much heart into the movie and has so much respect for the DC Comics fan base."

There was a lot of hype for Gaga's performance prior to the movie's release, and some had pegged her for another Academy Award nomination.

To be fair, very few people seem to have had a problem with Gaga or co-star Joaquin Phoenix's performances, and the perception appears to be that while "Lee" was a little underused/underdeveloped, Gaga did everything she could with what she had to work with.

The pop megastar turned actress is now said to be keen to put this behind her and move on to her next project, and is reportedly eyeing a role in Quentin Tarantino's next film, The Movie Critic.

