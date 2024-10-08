JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Said To Be "Shocked" At Negative Reactions To Sequel

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Said To Be &quot;Shocked&quot; At Negative Reactions To Sequel

According to a new report, Lady Gaga was not expecting such a negative critical or commercial response to Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 08, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Though an argument can definitely be made that some people are going a bit overboard with their criticisms of the movie, there's no denying that Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips have a misfire on their hands with Joker: Folie à Deux.

After being hit with a disappointing 33% Rotten Tomatoes score and the lowest CinemaScore in comic book movie history (D+), the downbeat musical sequel only managed to take in around $40 million at the domestic box office (it did slightly better overseas).

According to The UK's Daily Mail, Lady Gaga, who plays a new take on Harley Quinn, is said to be "shocked" at the negative response following the movie's mostly positive reception at the Venice Film Festival.

"Gaga is surprised by the response to Joker 2 and is shocked that people don’t love it after the response it received from critics before it premiered. She put so much heart into the movie and has so much respect for the DC Comics fan base."

There was a lot of hype for Gaga's performance prior to the movie's release, and some had pegged her for another Academy Award nomination.

To be fair, very few people seem to have had a problem with Gaga or co-star Joaquin Phoenix's performances, and the perception appears to be that while "Lee" was a little underused/underdeveloped, Gaga did everything she could with what she had to work with.

The pop megastar turned actress is now said to be keen to put this behind her and move on to her next project, and is reportedly eyeing a role in Quentin Tarantino's next film, The Movie Critic.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Box Office Also Falls Short Overseas; Will Likely End Global Run With 75% Less Than JOKER
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Box Office Also Falls Short Overseas; Will Likely End Global Run With 75% Less Than JOKER
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Opens Even Lower Than MORBIUS With A Laughable $37.8 Million Weekend
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Opens Even Lower Than MORBIUS With A Laughable $37.8 Million Weekend
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2024, 8:49 AM
Their 7 minute standing ovation means nothing now. This and Megalopolis gets the same love as actual good movies. Hacks
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 9:04 AM
@bobevanz -

Didn't BvS also get a standing ovation from studio execs?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/batman-vs-superman-warner-bros-execs-give-movie-standing-ovation-affleck-getting-long-term-deal-1709716

And don't give me any of that "one's an executive screening, the other's a film festival" BS. The amount of circlejerkery going on in these halls is inseparable from one another.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/8/2024, 8:50 AM
maybe people just wanted to see a movie about the joker not a bum victim
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 8:51 AM
Leave it to DC to make a movie with a worse reception than Catwoman and Batman & Robin.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/8/2024, 8:55 AM
I didn't care for this movie at all but I'm almost feeling the need to defend it against some of the ott backlash I'm seeing. Worst comic book movie ever? WHAT?!? 🤣
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 10/8/2024, 9:00 AM
@MarkCassidy - I think it's because it's a lot more high profile than lesser cmbs such as Fan4stic so the outcry is more vocal
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 10/8/2024, 9:00 AM
@Snow43214 - cbms*
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/8/2024, 9:05 AM
@Snow43214 - yeah I get that this is probably a lot more disappointing since expectations were higher, but a bit of perspective is needed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 9:06 AM
@MarkCassidy - people are drama queens.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 9:09 AM
@MarkCassidy - People came into this with higher expectations than they had for movies like Catwoman or Fant4stic.

I haven’t seen it, but I doubt it’s worse than either. It just let more people down.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/8/2024, 8:56 AM
Todd Phillips thought he was Amber Heard and DC was Johnny Depp's bed.
User Comment Image
NickScryer
NickScryer - 10/8/2024, 9:08 AM
Well, at least they own up and don't blame the audience for bad reception.

Or maybe I'm wrong, and soon Phillips will say we didn't understand the movie and proved it's point by only caring about Joker, not Arthur Fleck.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 9:10 AM
Much respect to Lady Gaga for handling this professionally. Sounds like more people in Hollywood should take her lead on how to deal with a poor performing project.
Battinson
Battinson - 10/8/2024, 9:10 AM
Who cares, Joker will never be forgotten nor will it ever be bad because of Joker 2(which isn't bad, just unnecessary)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder