JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX TikTok Post Reveals Lady Gaga's Unique Harley Quinn Voice

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn was really brought to life by soap opera actress Arleen Sorkin.

Over the years, several other voice actresses have tried to match the pizazz that Sorkin brought to the role including Tara Strong (Batman: Arkham), Laura Bailey (Lego Batman: The Movie video game), Jenny Slate (The Lego Batman Movie), Melissa Rauch ( Batman and Harley Quinn), and Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn).

So will Lady Gaga continue the tradition in Joker: Folie à Deux? It certainly doesn't sound like it.

A TikTok post quickly followed the film's X/Twitter announcement that the first trailer for the film would be released next week, during CinemaCon. In the TikTok, Gaga's Harley Quinn voice can be heard and it sounds...extraordinarily normal.

In the snippet, you can hear Gaga's Quinn stating, "You can do anything you want...you're Joker."

Filming on Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped up in April 2023, and rumors speculate that the musical nature of the film is due to the audience's viewpoint shifting away from Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, with the sequel being told from the perspective of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Apparently, this version of Harley views the world as one big musical.

It was also somewhat recently revealed that the sequel received a sizable budget increase, going from $60M to $200M.

Todd Phillips returns to direct and co-wrote the pic alongside original screenwriter, Scott Silver.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, with Gaga set to debut Quinn. Zazie Beetz's Sophie Dumond also returns from the first film.

Rounding out the cast in undisclosed roles are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit North American theaters on October 4, 2024. Rumors are swirling that in addition to releasing the first trailer for the film at CinemaCon next week, the sequel will also have its world premiere.

Over the years CinemaCon has developed a tradition of having surprise screenings for big-budget tentpoles and Folie à Deux definitely checks all the boxes.

Are you looking forward to the film, even with its reported genre shift from drama to musical?

Will it repeat the dazzling box office feats of the first pic, which went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office on its way to receiving the most Oscar nominations for a film based on a comic book at the 92nd Academy Awards?

Let us know in the comment section below.