JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX TV Spot Sees Arthur Fleck Laugh His Way To Love With Lady Gaga's Lee Quinzel

A new TV spot for Joker: Folie à Deux has been released and it features more new scenes from the upcoming DC sequel. There are plenty of intriguing never-before-seen shots here, with the focus still on Lee's twisted love for Arthur Fleck, her Joker.

The movie, which arrives in theaters just over one month from now, is the only DC title being released this year and was developed before DC Studios took charge of the wider DCU franchise. Regardless, we expect it to feature the "Elseworlds" banner and Warner Bros. no doubt hopes it will be as big a hit as 2019's Joker.

Very early box office tracking has suggested it could open with as much as $120 million - $150 million in North America. While not quite up there with Deadpool & Wolverine's $211 million debut in July, we'd say Joker: Folie à Deux stands a chance of cracking $1 billion.

"The goal of this movie is to make it feel like it was made by crazy people," director Todd Phillips recently said of his approach to the sequel. "The inmates are running the asylum."

"Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue," the filmmaker added. "It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead. I just don’t want people to think that it’s like ‘In the Heights,’ where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing."

Check out this newly released TV spot for Joker: Folie à Deux in the player below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.