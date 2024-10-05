JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Box Office Worsens After Being Awarded WORST CinemaScore For a Comic Book Movie EVER

Just when it seemed things couldn't possibly get any worse for Joker: Folie à Deux, Deadline is reporting that with an estimated $20 million on Friday, chances are the DC sequel will open to as little as $45 million in North America this weekend.

The Joker sequel is performing similarly to The Marvels which, last November, earned almost identical sums on Thursday, Friday, and during its first weekend in theaters. As we're sure you'll recall, that ended up being one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops.

We're hearing that at least one of the reasons Joker: Folie à Deux is underperforming is because walk-up business is extremely low amid negative reviews and fan backlash.

In fact, Joker: Folie à Deux has been awarded a D CinemaScore by moviegoers. That's the worst rating for a comic book movie in CinemaScore history and means it places below Morbius (C+), Batman and Robin (C+), and 2015's Fantastic Four (C-). Even Madame Web got a C+.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel has a 33% score from critics and 33% from audiences, a rare occasion where fans and critics are in full agreement.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has confirmed there won't be a Joker 3 and with a budget of $200 million, Warner Bros. Discovery looks set to make a huge loss. DC Studios had zero involvement with Joker: Folie à Deux and have shared a lot of news this week in an apparent bid to distract from a movie likely to be remembered as one of the worst sequels ever made.

