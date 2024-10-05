JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Box Office Worsens After Being Awarded WORST CinemaScore For a Comic Book Movie EVER

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Box Office Worsens After Being Awarded WORST CinemaScore For a Comic Book Movie EVER

It's going to be impossible for anyone involved with Joker: Folie à Deux to put on a happy face this weekend because the sequel's box office prospects are worsening courtesy of a terrible D CinemaScore.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 05, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Just when it seemed things couldn't possibly get any worse for Joker: Folie à Deux, Deadline is reporting that with an estimated $20 million on Friday, chances are the DC sequel will open to as little as $45 million in North America this weekend. 

The Joker sequel is performing similarly to The Marvels which, last November, earned almost identical sums on Thursday, Friday, and during its first weekend in theaters. As we're sure you'll recall, that ended up being one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops. 

We're hearing that at least one of the reasons Joker: Folie à Deux is underperforming is because walk-up business is extremely low amid negative reviews and fan backlash. 

In fact, Joker: Folie à Deux has been awarded a D CinemaScore by moviegoers. That's the worst rating for a comic book movie in CinemaScore history and means it places below Morbius (C+), Batman and Robin (C+), and 2015's Fantastic Four (C-). Even Madame Web got a C+.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel has a 33% score from critics and 33% from audiences, a rare occasion where fans and critics are in full agreement.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has confirmed there won't be a Joker 3 and with a budget of $200 million, Warner Bros. Discovery looks set to make a huge loss. DC Studios had zero involvement with Joker: Folie à Deux and have shared a lot of news this week in an apparent bid to distract from a movie likely to be remembered as one of the worst sequels ever made. 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

