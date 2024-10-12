RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX!

It's been a week since we asked you to rate Joker: Folie à Deux, and this verdict might go a long way in explaining why the sequel has been such a colossal box office flop. Here are the full results...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 12, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

2023 was a rotten year for the DC brand. DC Studios' announcement at the start of the year that the franchise would be rebooted lessened interest in Shazam! Fury of the GodsThe FlashBlue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with each of them struggling at the box office. 

Only Blue Beetle really managed to escape the wrath of fans and critics, though it too flopped with $130 million on a budget of over $100 million.

2024's only DC movie is Joker: Folie à Deux and...well, what a week it's been for the sequel. With 33% on Rotten Tomatoes (and 32% courtesy of moviegoers), it's bombed at the box office and will be one of the year's biggest flops when all is said and done. 

The blame game has also begun, with filmmaker Todd Phillips said to be responsible for the massive budget after decided he "wanted nothing to do with DC" while making this follow-up. Oh, and the plot supposedly came to Joaquin Phoenix in a dream!

Joker wasn't exactly a critical darling in 2019 but it broke records and earned Phoenix an Oscar, so the $1 billion hit spawning a follow-up always seemed in equal parts both inevitable and unlikely. Where did it all go wrong for Joker: Folie à Deux? We have some ideas.

Last weekend, we asked you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to weigh in with your ratings and the results make for very interesting reading. 

A whopping 43.38% of you declared, "I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching," likely explaining those awful box office numbers. Then, we had 22.86% of you award the sequel ⭐ and that was followed by ⭐⭐⭐ (10.79%), ⭐️⭐️ (10.43%),  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (7.03%), and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5.51%).

Ladies and gentlemen, we may have a new contender for the worst comic book movie ever...

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Expected To Slip To #3 During Second Weekend As TERRIFIER 3 Gets The Last Laugh
From MAN OF STEEL To JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Every Pre-DCU Movie Ranked From Best To Worst On Rotten Tomatoes
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/12/2024, 12:09 PM
This movie is getting a whopping.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/12/2024, 12:13 PM
Truly terrible, awful garbage. The arthur prison assault scene was so [frick]ing tasteless and disgusting. A boring, dramatically inert court room drama mixed with some bad karaoke sessions. And pretty much nothing like the movie advertised lol, considering gaga’s an extended cameo
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/12/2024, 12:27 PM
Idk if it’s the worst comic book movie ever but probably the most boring lol

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/12/2024, 12:28 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Second place is The Batman lmao (I know my opinion is the minority) XD
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/12/2024, 12:33 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 12:37 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - The Batman boring?

AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 12:32 PM

There's a New Clown in charge at the box office. As Warner Bros.' 'Joker: Folie a Deux" is Spiraling Down the Charts with a stunning 82% drop from its $37.8 million opening weekend. I saw Terrifier 3 it was GREAT 10 Stars / 10 Stars for me.

Cineverse/Bloody Disgusting's "Terrifier 3" has Parlayed the Infamous Art the Clown's growing fanbase into the horror series' first No. 1 opening.

Released in 2,514 locations, "Terrifier 3" earned $8.1 million on its opening day, including $2.5 million from Thursday previews, putting it on track for a $16 million weekend. That blows past the entire $10.6 million theatrical run of "Terrifier 2" two years ago.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/12/2024, 12:34 PM
@AllsGood - You really love that movie don’tcha?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 12:39 PM
@JustAWaffle - Terrifier 3 was a

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/12/2024, 12:36 PM
This movie was not only dogshit, it was a boring dogshit, which makes it the worst kind of dogshit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 12:41 PM
Ok , I haven’t seen the film yet but how do these specific results make you think we have a new contender for worst comic book film since most haven’t seen it yet…

The response from people that have seen it feels more mixed to me (maybe leaning towards negative) then outright negative but oh well.

Oh and no one gave it 2 stars?.

Also why is it a joke or something that Joaquin got this idea from a dream…

Many creatives have had their ideas from that such as James Cameron who came up with the Terminator from a fever dream he had aswell so I don’t get why that’s a point to be maligned it seems.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/12/2024, 12:43 PM
I didn’t think Josh would hate anything more than Madame Web but here we are with another rage post. What did Todd Phillips do to you to make you so mad?
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/12/2024, 12:45 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - exploited the character of the joker for a mediocre vanity project.
Cleander
Cleander - 10/12/2024, 12:44 PM
hope it is close to an 80% drop lol
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 10/12/2024, 12:46 PM
Doing the math, 10.43% gave it two stars (making that the third most common response.)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 12:48 PM
@Chewtoy - thank you , I was wondering that.
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 10/12/2024, 12:48 PM
Sorry, fourth most common response. (Forgot to count “not going to see it.”)
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/12/2024, 12:55 PM
Some of you idiots gave it 5 stars

