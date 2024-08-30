A Video Game Set In The World Of THE BATMAN Is Reportedly In The Works At Warner Bros. Games

The Batman franchise looks set to remain a priority for Warner Bros. despite DC Studios' DCU plans and a new report claims a video game set in Matt Reeves' Bat-verse is now in development. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Puck

The Batman was a hit for Warner Bros. in 2022; with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes Score and over $770 million at the worldwide box office, the movie proved to be a rare DC-related win for the studio after the struggles it faced with the DCEU. 

The Penguin hits HBO and Max in a few weeks and while James Gunn has said out-of-continuity projects will continue to be made, it's still strange to think that The Batman II will be forced to compete with The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin-led project featuring the DCU's new Dark Knight. 

Ultimately, money talks and Batman remains one of the studio's most valuable IPs. That Arkham Asylum-set TV series may have been scrapped but it appears the plan now is for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader to get his own video game. 

That news comes our way from Puck, though no additional details are provided. 

So long as Matt Reeves is involved from a creative standpoint, we see no reason why a game based on The Batman wouldn't be a huge hit. It could explore his first year as a vigilante in Gotham City, for example, allowing players to roam Gotham City, Arkham Knight-style.

However, that game's predecessors - which took place in relatively confined settings - would also make a great basis for a story based in this world.

Still, we'd suggest not getting too excited as any video game is likely to be several years away from arriving on consoles. The last DC game, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was a major disappointment too and Warner Bros. Games tends to be a little hit-and-miss.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the next movie, though in terms of plot details, we know next to nothing. Two-Face has been rumoured to appear, though the stage has also been set for Barry Keoghan to return as The Joker.

"I have had so many wonderful collaborators to work with, and when you find someone who you love working with, you just wanna [say,] "Come on, please, let’s just keep working together. How much farther can we push it?'" Reeves said of his plans for The Batman 2 last summer. 

"Whatever that story’s going to be, it’s going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy," he teased. "There’s a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I’m gonna have to deep-dive again."

The Batman II is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 5:51 AM
Weird flex but okay
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/30/2024, 5:56 AM
I hope it's a musical
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 6:02 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Like Bust a Groove
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/30/2024, 6:17 AM
@FireandBlood - more like PaRappa the Rapper
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2024, 6:34 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I hope it's a silent film. 1920s style.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 8/30/2024, 6:10 AM
More boring shit

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/30/2024, 6:18 AM
Could be good if it’s oriented around the detective angle.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/30/2024, 6:20 AM
It's like they are incapable of making games not related to Batman. The Suicide Squad further proved that, what a disappointing game.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2024, 6:36 AM
@Urubrodi - I'm still waiting for an all open world Superman...
You could fly across the country, over the oceans and stop in London for the heck of it...
elgaz
elgaz - 8/30/2024, 6:48 AM
@lazlodaytona - there was a Superman Returns game back on the Xbox and whilst not totally open world, it was thrilling being able to fly over Metropolis. To have something like that totally open world with the power of a PS5 or the like would be great
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/30/2024, 6:34 AM
I hope it's not as boring as the movie.

