ARKHAM ASYLUM Showrunner Confirms Both Iterations Of THE BATMAN Spin-Off/DCU Series Are Dead

ARKHAM ASYLUM Showrunner Confirms Both Iterations Of THE BATMAN Spin-Off/DCU Series Are Dead

Following the news that Arkham Asylum is no longer happening at Max, showrunner Joe Otterson has chimed in to confirm neither iteration of the DC series is happening (in either the Bat-Verse or DCU).

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 06, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios is no longer moving forward with a Max TV series set in Arkham Asylum. The project had a complicated journey, going through multiple showrunners and even switching universes. 

Original plans called for it to serve as a spin-off to The Batman, only for James Gunn to later casually mention that the Matt Reeves-produced series was to be set in the DCU instead. 

That turned it into a tie-in to The Brave and the Bold, an unexpected move that left fans concerned that DC Studios was pivoting away from plans to expand Reeves' Bat-Verse with a slate of spin-offs. 

Now, Arkham Asylum showrunner Joe Otterson has broken his silence on the cancellation.

Over the past 24 hours, there's been speculation about the trades getting it wrong and the scrapped show is the Bat-Verse-set series Gunn confirmed was no longer in the works months ago. However, as Otterson explains, neither version of this series is happening now. 

"To clarify, James Gunn said months ago that the Arkham Asylum show would be part of the DCU rather than Reeves’ world of The Batman," he explained on X.  "But there is now no Arkham show in active development at DC."

"They could always revisit later with a new writer but the original project that Max committed to in 2020 is dead. That was the Gotham PD show that Reeves said 'kind of evolved' into an Arkham show. Anything developed now would be wholly new and separate from that," Otterson concluded. 

It's a shame the show won't ever see the light of day, but it could be one of those ideas that the trade got wind of but never really got too far beyond the discussion stage. 

The Penguin is still on the way and will be released on Max this September. As for The Batman II, it's been delayed an entire year to October 2, 2026; The Brave and the Bold, meanwhile, doesn't have a confirmed release date despite serving as the DCU Batman's introduction. 

How do you feel about Arkham Asylum being scrapped? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Matt Reeves' ARKHAM ASYLUM TV Series (Which Moved From The Bat-Verse To The DCU) Has Been Scrapped
Related:

Matt Reeves' ARKHAM ASYLUM TV Series (Which Moved From The Bat-Verse To The DCU) Has Been Scrapped
RUMOR: Robert Pattinson Will Return As THE BATMAN For THE PENGUIN Max Series
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Robert Pattinson Will Return As THE BATMAN For THE PENGUIN Max Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/6/2024, 3:07 PM
haha
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/6/2024, 3:08 PM
Wasn't meant to be.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/6/2024, 3:10 PM
Gunn when it comes to Reeves BatVerse

User Comment Image
Himura
Himura - 7/6/2024, 3:12 PM
Seemed like the Arkham show was gonna be an easy was for Gunn/DC to introduce a bunch of villains into the DCU instead of cramming them all into a movie.

IDK if that would've been helpful or just another sign of WB trying to jump start their extended universe as fast as possible again.

All I know is DC has a small opportunity to take the spotlight from Marvel right now since a lot of what they've put out lately hasn't been well received (overall). DC needs to get it right this time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2024, 3:12 PM
Ummm unless I’m missing something , he’s not the showrunner but just another trade journalist that posted the news on Variety.

Anyway , it’s unfortunate it’s not happening but I can understand not doing an Arkham Asylum show before establishing your Batman in the DCU while the Reevesverse version doesn’t have enough of a rogues gallery yet to do that with…

If there’s any Reevesverse spin off they should do , it’s Catwoman!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/6/2024, 3:17 PM
Damn shame, pretty confident Terrence Winter would've made this good if he didn't walk away. Boardwalk Empire was great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2024, 3:21 PM
Anyone think Ewan Mitchell could make a good Joker in the DCU?.

User Comment Image

Not saying we should get him anytime soon , just a casting I’ve had in my head.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/6/2024, 3:23 PM
[frick] you, Gunn
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/6/2024, 3:30 PM
Can't say i'm sad that we wont see more of that shitty ass Joker tbf...
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/6/2024, 3:33 PM
batman shows getting canceled is crazy lmao 😂😂😂💤
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/6/2024, 3:37 PM
Good. Theyre not trying to pull a Sony and give us batman stuff without batman.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 7/6/2024, 3:58 PM
As much as I was looking forward to an authentic Arkham on screen, I can't say I'm surprised. Reeves' Batman has only been on the job for a couple of years, while Gunn's Batman has yet to be introduced. They had the right idea, just not the right timing.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/6/2024, 3:58 PM
Good. Leave the Batverse for now and let's get the Brave and Bold out of the way, which I hear will introduce the Bat Family.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder