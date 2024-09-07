THE BATMAN - PART II: Barry Keoghan On Potential Joker Return - "We'll See Where That Goes"

Barry Keoghan is still sword to secrecy about potentially reprising his Joker role for Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, but his reaction to being asked about it is very telling...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 07, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Barry Keoghan has once again been asked about his potential return as The Joker in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, and, not too surprisingly, the Irish actor is still sworn to secrecy.

The Academy Award-nominee was quizzed about reprising the role of the Dark Knight's nemesis while discussing his latest film, Bring Them Down, with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, and his response should tell you everything you need to know.

Keoghan was initially said to be playing Officer Stanley Merkel in The Batman, but rumors soon emerged that this was simply misdirection. Sure enough, the Eternals actor shows up near the end of the movie as an "Unnamed Arkham Prisoner" who converses with The Riddler (Paul Dano), but it soon becomes clear that he's supposed to be The Joker - or at least, the man who will eventually become The Joker.

Reeves later shared a deleted scene featuring Keoghan's villain speaking to the Caped Crusader (Robert Pattinson), but the filmmaker has said that this shouldn't be taken as an indication that Joker is being lined up as the main antagonist of his sequel - though this doesn't mean he won't be involved in some capacity.

Reeves recently shared the first official plot details for The Batman - Part II during a new interview with SFX Magazine, confirming that the movie will once again feature Batman investigating a mystery. 

"We've shared [the script] as we've been going along with DC, and they're super excited," he told the mag. "It's going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn't even anticipate in the first one.

The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that. "

This had led to speculation that Batman will be facing The Court of Owls, but it's probably going to be a while before we find out for sure.

There are other possibilities for the sequel's main antagonist(s), of course, but when it comes to certain villains the Caped Crusader may or may not be going up against, Reeves did indicate that certain "fantastical" characters - including the likes of Gentleman Ghost - are off the table.

"What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world," he added. "We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It's meant to feel quite grounded.

It doesn’t mean that you won’t see characters that people love. That’s exactly what we want to do. Gentleman Ghost is probably pushed a bit too far for us to be able to find a way to do, but there is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that.”

Co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently confirmed reports that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Do you think Keoghan will return as the Joker in The Batman sequel? What about the Court of Owls theory? Let us know in the comments section.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/7/2024, 12:32 PM
please don't, he sucked.
TheTurd
TheTurd - 9/7/2024, 12:32 PM
God forbid, please dont!
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/7/2024, 12:35 PM
Don't go anywhere with it, that Joker was Gotham levels of cringe and Reeve's world was suppose to be a little more serious than that sh1t.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/7/2024, 12:38 PM
"Barry Keoghan is still sword* to secrecy"
*Sworn
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/7/2024, 12:40 PM

Just say NO!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/7/2024, 12:44 PM
Definitely seems like he might make an appearance in the sequel…

I wouldn’t mind if they continue to play up the dynamic we saw in the deleted scene where he’s the Hannibal Lecter to Batman’s Will Graham/Clarice Starling in that he goes to him for info while the other tries to perhaps psychological manipulate or get under his skin.

It would be interesting and a different type of relationship than we have previously seen in the other films since he wouldn’t have to be the main villain.

Anyway , I was kinda mixed on the look (felt like a bit much) but I enjoyed Keoghan’s performance as the character so I’m down to see more of him!!.

User Comment Image
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 9/7/2024, 12:46 PM
The joker scene felt out of place to me in a movie I otherwise really enjoyed. I’m ok with not seeing more joker for a while.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/7/2024, 12:49 PM
@DenimChicken - I get yah

Since they had cut his previous scene with Batman (understandably so since it just went over info we more or less got from the film itself and the pacing felt a bit too slow) , it did feel out of nowhere and oddly included
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 9/7/2024, 12:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh I didn’t know there was an earlier scene. That makes sense. I’ll have to look that up! Thanks
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/7/2024, 1:00 PM
@DenimChicken - ?si=cHNN45MRTOgncLCa
Forthas
Forthas - 9/7/2024, 12:54 PM
The use of the Joker is starting to feel a bit saturated. The spectre of Heath Ledger's Joker is still the benchmark and you have Jauquin Pheonix take being given a lot of hype. At this point they should use Barry Keoghan's take on the villian as a reocurring presence in the films...like what they did with Scarecrow in The Dark Knight films...but not as the main antagonist.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/7/2024, 1:10 PM
@Forthas - no one will ever top Ledger. It was unbelievably iconic and a fresh take on the character whilst still remaining faithful to the character. It'll be a miracle if someone tops it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/7/2024, 1:07 PM
His Joker was just lame. He's a good actor but feels off as Joker.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/7/2024, 1:09 PM
I'm a Packers fan and I'm snorting multiple fat lines of copium and mainlining hopium right now. I'm also suicidal.

