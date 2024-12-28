THE BATMAN 2: New Details About Why "VFX Heavy" Sequel Has Been Pushed To 2027 Possibly Revealed

The Batman sequel's release date delay isn't sitting well with DC fans and we now have a few additional details about why the long-awaited movie has been pushed all the way back to 2027. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 28, 2024 01:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Yesterday, the news broke that The Batman sequel - originally dated for 2025, remember - has been pushed from 2026 to 2027. Understandably, fans are disappointed by the decision and some are even convinced the movie will never see the light of day. 

That doesn't seem overly likely when The Batman grossed $772 million worldwide in 2022 or so soon after small screen spin-off The Penguin became one of the most-watched HBO TV shows ever. 

Stranger things have happened, though. 

While we know that last year's Hollywood strikes and Matt Reeves' slow writing have played a role in the delay, additional details have been shared by Deadline. According to the trade, "Production [now] isn’t scheduled to get started until late summer."

The movie is also described as "VFX heavy," a hint perhaps that the filmmaker has some particularly ambitious plans for his follow-up. 

Also of note is the fact The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the movie is no longer titled The Batman Part II. Instead, the sequel is officially "untitled" and we can't help but wonder whether it's getting a completely different name tied to whatever direction Reeves' story is currently headed in.

In The Penguin, Batman's absence was undeniably distracting and, talking earlier this year, the filmmaker confirmed there were at least some discussions about a cameo. 

"Over the course of writing the season, we discussed many times whether or not there might be some cross-through that would feel earned," Reeves explained. "We tried a few different ideas conceptually, nothing that was ever written ultimately, but nothing seemed to quite gel in a way that felt earned."

Among the ideas considered was a scene with Batman showing up in front of Vic, Oz's right-hand man. "But even that ended up throwing things off too much," Reeves admitted. Showrunner Lauren LeFranc added, "We wanted our characters to be the predominant people that you're following in this show. Anything that started to detract from that wasn't servicing the type of show we wanted to do."

While the Bat-Signal is as close as The Penguin gets to teasing Batman, LeFranc confirmed it wss there "to launch into Matt's second film. I very much liked the idea of the Batman undercutting the strange, delusional scenario that Oz created for himself at the end, to merit all of his previous actions and to say, 'I finally made it.' And then for us to say, 'Maybe not. Maybe you haven't.'"

Reeves elaborated on that point by saying, "We're kind of flicking you at the end to say the story's not over. The idea that Oz and these characters could be on a collision course at some point with Batman, that's of course out there. So we wanted to leave you with a sense of that without overshadowing that this is really the completion of the story."

While the Court of Owls, The Joker, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface are all compelling possibilities, The Batman sequel's big bad might just be The Penguin (though Colin Farrell has suggested he'll only appear in "five or six" scenes). Still, who knows how much the story has evolved given how much time Reeves has spent working on it. 

We'll see, but the movie is now set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN: There Are Reportedly No Plans To Make Robert Pattinson The DCU's Dark Knight Despite 2027 Delay
THE BATMAN PART II Has Been Officially Delayed By ANOTHER Year - James Gunn Breaks Silence On News
Huskers
Huskers - 12/28/2024, 1:10 AM
They should’ve hired a writer. I mean seriously how hard is it to do a Batman movie, they practically shit money. To my knowledge the only one that wasn’t successful was Batman & Robin.
Amaru
Amaru - 12/28/2024, 1:17 AM
@micvalpro - Doubt it.
Saintsinnister
Saintsinnister - 12/28/2024, 1:22 AM
What I don’t understand is that Reeves apparently had a trilogy in mind when he came up with this concept for the franchise. You would think that he was conceiving the story for the second movie while filming the first one. The whole story arc for all three movies should be vaguely developed when you pitch the first movie. If he can’t get the dialogue out he needs to hire writers to help. This amount of time between two Batman movies is lame.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/28/2024, 1:23 AM
@Saintsinnister - Having an outline is different than a full script. It's one thing to know what plot points A, B, & C are; it's another to get form one point to another.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/28/2024, 1:22 AM
According to Bill Jett Ramey from Batman on Film; another HBO is planned to release sometime in 2026 to make the wait easier. As for the VFX heavy piece of news; that's very interesting. Considering this is taking place in Winter; we may finally get a good Mr. Freeze in live action.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/28/2024, 1:26 AM
The fact that Reeves is struggling to nail down this script, then goes and erases the title, sums up all of his problems.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/28/2024, 1:28 AM
I feel like Reeves is strong arming Warner Brothers. The longer he keeps the reigns on Batman the longer it takes the DCU to put Brave and the Bold in production.
sully
sully - 12/28/2024, 1:36 AM
Lol I always rag on Reeves for slow-walking these movies, but this is icing on the cake. This is beyond ridiculous. Dude seems like he's milking Warner Bros./DC for money while sitting on his ass and doing jack sh*t. I barely have any interest in this franchise whatsoever anymore and I'm confident I'm not the only one.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/28/2024, 1:48 AM
I just hope it doesnt get cancelled, I really want a Reeves trilogy.

