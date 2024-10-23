THE BATMAN Actor John Turturro Reveals The REAL Reason He Didn't Return As Carmine Falcone For THE PENGUIN

John Turturro played ruthless Gotham City mob boss Carmine Falcone in The Batman, but he didn't reprise the role for HBO's The Penguin spin-off series, with Mark Strong taking over as a younger version of the character.

During a recent interview, showrunner Lauren LeFranc said that the decision to recast the role simply came down to a scheduling conflict.

"Well, practically, John was just unavailable to us. He had scheduling conflicts, and we couldn't make it work, but honestly, I'm so thrilled that we brought Mark Strong on. I think he's really good. Even though, maybe in the beginning when you first meet him, you might think, 'Oh. Well, for fans of The Batman, I'm so used to John Turturro,' and obviously John's a great actor, but I feel like the gravitas that Mark brings, it's different," she added. "It's very specific, and I hope, by the end of that episode, you're just thinking, 'That's Carmine Falcone,' and you're engaged in what Mark brings to it."

Well, as it turns out, this isn't exactly true. While Turturro might well have committed to another project when the show was filming, the actor has now revealed the actual reason he declined to return as Falcone for The Penguin.

“I did what I wanted to with the role,” he told Variety. “In the show, there was a lot of violence towards women, and that’s not my thing.”

“It happens off-screen [in The Batman],” he added. “It’s scarier that way.”

Okay... except, it doesn't all happen off-screen in the film. Falcone brutally attacks his own daughter (Zoe Kravitz) towards the end of the movie, and almost succeeds in choking her to death.

That said, The Penguin has been a pretty violent show so far, and Sofia Falcone's flashback episode was particularly gruelling.

